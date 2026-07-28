RB Global (RBA) to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

RB Global (NYSE:RBA - Get Free Report) TSE: RBA is projected to issue its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.16 per share and revenue of $1.2128 billion for the quarter. Investors may visit the the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, August 4, 2026 at 4:00 PM ET.

RB Global (NYSE:RBA - Get Free Report) TSE: RBA last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $888.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.13 billion. RB Global had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 9.55%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. On average, analysts expect RB Global to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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RB Global Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:RBA traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $116.26. The company had a trading volume of 211,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,259,661. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.07. RB Global has a one year low of $93.58 and a one year high of $119.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $109.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.43. The company has a market capitalization of $21.55 billion, a PE ratio of 54.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.55.

RB Global Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a boost from RB Global's previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 25th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. RB Global's payout ratio is currently 57.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling at RB Global

In other RB Global news, Director Deborah Stein bought 425 shares of RB Global stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $103.15 per share, for a total transaction of $43,838.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 1,825 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $188,248.75. This trade represents a 30.36% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in RB Global by 94.3% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 10,489 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 5,090 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in RB Global by 53.1% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 588 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in RB Global by 857.9% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,736 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 3,346 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in RB Global by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 338,385 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $33,940,000 after buying an additional 88,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in RB Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,103,000. 95.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of RB Global from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, July 18th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of RB Global in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets restated an "outperform" rating and set a $135.00 price target (up from $130.00) on shares of RB Global in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Research upgraded RB Global from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on RB Global from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $127.57.

Check Out Our Latest Report on RB Global

About RB Global

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

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