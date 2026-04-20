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RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Written by MarketBeat
April 20, 2026
RBB Bancorp logo with Finance background
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Key Points

  • EPS beat: RBB Bancorp reported Q earnings of $0.66 per share versus a $0.45 consensus (beat of $0.21), with a net margin of 13.42% and return on equity of 6.19%.
  • Dividend: The bank paid a quarterly dividend of $0.16 ($0.64 annualized) for a 2.8% yield and a 34.97% payout ratio.
  • Shares traded at $22.93 after the report; the company has a market cap of $391.4M, a P/E of 12.53, an average analyst rating of Hold with a $22.00 price target, and 40.14% institutional ownership.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB - Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.21, Zacks reports. RBB Bancorp had a net margin of 13.42% and a return on equity of 6.19%.

RBB Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of RBB Bancorp stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $22.93. 53,009 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,619. The stock has a market capitalization of $391.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.72. RBB Bancorp has a 1-year low of $14.40 and a 1-year high of $23.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

RBB Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 30th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 30th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. RBB Bancorp's payout ratio is currently 34.97%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on RBB shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of RBB Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of RBB Bancorp from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of RBB Bancorp from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $22.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on RBB

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in RBB Bancorp by 84.9% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,819 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co acquired a new position in RBB Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in RBB Bancorp by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,593 shares of the company's stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in RBB Bancorp by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,145 shares of the company's stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in RBB Bancorp by 850.8% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,012 shares of the company's stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 8,959 shares during the last quarter. 40.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RBB Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

RBB Bancorp is a bank holding company headquartered in Los Angeles, California, and the parent of Royal Business Bank. Established in 2008, the company focuses on providing a full range of commercial banking services tailored to small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals and real estate investors. Through its subsidiary, RBB Bancorp delivers deposit products, loan facilities and cash management solutions designed to support operations and growth strategies.

The company's core offerings include commercial real estate lending, construction and land development loans, Small Business Administration (SBA) lending and trade finance.

Featured Articles

Earnings History for RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB)

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