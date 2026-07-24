RBC Bearings (RBC) Projected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

RBC Bearings (NYSE:RBC - Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its Q1 2027 results before the market opens on Friday, July 31st. Analysts expect RBC Bearings to announce earnings of $3.39 per share and revenue of $508.9210 million for the quarter. Parties may visit the the company's upcoming Q1 2027 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, July 31, 2026 at 11:00 AM ET.

RBC Bearings (NYSE:RBC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The industrial products company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.31. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 15.37%.The firm had revenue of $518.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.83 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect RBC Bearings to post $14 EPS for the current fiscal year and $16 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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RBC Bearings Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RBC opened at $595.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. RBC Bearings has a twelve month low of $364.50 and a twelve month high of $667.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $596.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $567.09. The stock has a market cap of $18.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.40.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on RBC shares. Truist Financial reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $615.00 target price (up from $599.00) on shares of RBC Bearings in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of RBC Bearings from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of RBC Bearings from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of RBC Bearings from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of RBC Bearings from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $584.00.

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Insider Activity

In other news, Director Edward Stewart sold 600 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $592.83, for a total transaction of $355,698.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 21,337 shares in the company, valued at $12,649,213.71. This represents a 2.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP John J. Feeney sold 225 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $657.94, for a total value of $148,036.50. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 2,378 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,564,581.32. This represents a 8.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,425 shares of company stock valued at $885,400. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of RBC Bearings

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cartenna Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings during the 4th quarter worth $76,233,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 60.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 381,161 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $148,763,000 after purchasing an additional 143,710 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 2,055.5% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 144,741 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $64,906,000 after purchasing an additional 138,026 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 19,474.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 115,100 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $51,614,000 after purchasing an additional 114,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,123,000.

RBC Bearings Company Profile

RBC Bearings Incorporated is a global designer, manufacturer and marketer of highly engineered precision bearings and components for extreme applications. The company's product portfolio includes cylindrical roller bearings, spherical plain bearings, ball bearings, track rollers, and engineered components such as metal-to-metal and polymer bearings. These products are tailored to meet the demanding requirements of aerospace, defense and industrial customers where reliability under severe conditions is critical.

The company's bearings and components find application in aircraft engines, auxiliary power units, landing gear systems, space and missile programs, industrial gas turbines, oil and gas drilling equipment, and heavy machinery.

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