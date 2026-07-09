RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average - What's Next?

Shares of RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RICK - Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $24.48 and traded as high as $26.35. RCI Hospitality shares last traded at $25.99, with a volume of 34,852 shares.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d)" rating on shares of RCI Hospitality in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Sell".

View Our Latest Report on RCI Hospitality

RCI Hospitality Trading Down 2.6%

The firm has a market capitalization of $198.56 million, a P/E ratio of -33.32 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

RCI Hospitality Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. RCI Hospitality's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -41.03%.

Institutional Trading of RCI Hospitality

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in shares of RCI Hospitality in the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in RCI Hospitality by 4.9% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 4,979 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of RCI Hospitality during the third quarter worth $212,000. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of RCI Hospitality during the third quarter worth $205,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of RCI Hospitality by 167.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,266 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.82% of the company's stock.

RCI Hospitality Company Profile

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc operates as a diversified hospitality and entertainment company focused on the ownership and operation of adult nightclubs and themed sports bars throughout the United States and select international markets. The company's U.S. Nightclub segment includes venues branded as Rick's Cabaret, Club Onyx and various other upscale adult entertainment clubs, offering private dance experiences, VIP services and live performances. Its Restaurant & Bar segment operates Bombshells, a brunch-themed sports bar chain featuring chef-driven menus, craft cocktails and game-day viewing in a military-inspired setting.

In addition to its brick-and-mortar venues, RCI Hospitality deploys proprietary digital platforms for talent recruitment, training and scheduling, helping to streamline operations and drive customer engagement.

Further Reading

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