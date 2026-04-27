Real Brokerage (NASDAQ:REAX) Reaches New 52-Week Low - Should You Sell?

The Real Brokerage Inc. (NASDAQ:REAX - Get Free Report)'s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.92 and last traded at $2.02, with a volume of 19838034 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.68.

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Key Headlines Impacting Real Brokerage

Here are the key news stories impacting Real Brokerage this week:

Positive Sentiment: The announced acquisition of RE/MAX for an enterprise value of about $880M positions Real to become a leading technology-enabled global real estate platform, which could materially expand scale, agent base and revenue opportunity. Real to Acquire REMAX (Yahoo Finance)

The announced acquisition of RE/MAX for an enterprise value of about $880M positions Real to become a leading technology-enabled global real estate platform, which could materially expand scale, agent base and revenue opportunity. Positive Sentiment: JonesTrading reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $5.00 price target, implying substantial upside from current levels—this signals institutional optimism about the combined company's growth potential. JonesTrading Rating (Benzinga)

JonesTrading reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $5.00 price target, implying substantial upside from current levels—this signals institutional optimism about the combined company's growth potential. Positive Sentiment: BTIG also reaffirmed a "buy" rating with a $4.25 price target, adding further analyst support that the deal could create significant long-term value. BTIG Rating (Benzinga)

BTIG also reaffirmed a "buy" rating with a $4.25 price target, adding further analyst support that the deal could create significant long-term value. Neutral Sentiment: The companies have issued definitive-agreement disclosures and branding plans (Real REMAX Group); these are concrete steps but the timeline, regulatory approvals and integration execution remain key near-term variables. Real REMAX Group Announcement (TipRanks)

The companies have issued definitive-agreement disclosures and branding plans (Real REMAX Group); these are concrete steps but the timeline, regulatory approvals and integration execution remain key near-term variables. Neutral Sentiment: Multiple media outlets are covering the transaction and its terms; broad distribution of deal details helps transparency but also accelerates market pricing of perceived risks and synergies. Deal Coverage (HousingWire)

Multiple media outlets are covering the transaction and its terms; broad distribution of deal details helps transparency but also accelerates market pricing of perceived risks and synergies. Negative Sentiment: Halper Sadeh LLC is investigating whether Real's shareholders are receiving a fair price in the merger; potential shareholder litigation or challenges could delay closing, increase costs, or create execution risk. Investigation Notice (Business Wire)

Halper Sadeh LLC is investigating whether Real's shareholders are receiving a fair price in the merger; potential shareholder litigation or challenges could delay closing, increase costs, or create execution risk. Negative Sentiment: Market reaction so far is downward pressure and heavy trading volume as investors weigh deal dilution, integration risk and near-term earnings impact; short-term volatility should be expected until shareholders and the market gain clarity. Market Reaction (MSN)

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Real Brokerage in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $5.50 price target for the company. BTIG Research reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $4.25 price target on shares of Real Brokerage in a research report on Monday. Zelman & Associates reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of Real Brokerage in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Real Brokerage in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Real Brokerage in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $5.69.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Real Brokerage

Real Brokerage Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $427.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.33 and a beta of 1.02. The company's fifty day moving average is $2.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.31.

Real Brokerage (NASDAQ:REAX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $505.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.98 million. Real Brokerage had a negative net margin of 0.41% and a negative return on equity of 17.37%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Real Brokerage Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Real Brokerage

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Real Brokerage during the third quarter worth $25,000. SmartHarvest Portfolios LLC acquired a new position in Real Brokerage during the first quarter worth $38,000. Xponance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Real Brokerage in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Real Brokerage in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Real Brokerage in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. 53.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Real Brokerage

Real Brokerage Inc is a publicly traded, cloud-based residential real estate brokerage headquartered in Toronto, Canada, with operations across the United States and Canada. The company’s platform offers licensed real estate professionals a fully integrated suite of digital tools designed to streamline every phase of the property transaction process, from lead generation to closing.

Through its proprietary technology, Real Brokerage provides agents with transaction management, customer relationship management, digital marketing automation and real-time analytics in a single, user-friendly interface.

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