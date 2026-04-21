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Real Estate Stocks To Follow Today - April 21st

Written by MarketBeat
April 21, 2026
Blackstone logo with Finance background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • MarketBeat's screener flags five real estate stocks to watch today — Blackstone (BX), Welltower (WELL), Opendoor (OPEN), Apollo (APO) and American Tower (AMT) — based on the highest dollar trading volume in recent days.
  • These names span asset managers, REITs and a proptech platform, offering potential income/dividend exposure but remaining sensitive to interest rates, local property cycles and broader economic conditions.
  • Company snapshots: Blackstone and Apollo are large alternative asset managers with sizable real estate allocations; Welltower targets healthcare infrastructure, American Tower owns global communications sites, and Opendoor operates a digital residential marketplace.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Blackstone.

Blackstone, Welltower, Opendoor Technologies, Apollo Global Management, and American Tower are the five Real Estate stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Real estate stocks are equity shares in publicly traded companies whose primary business is owning, developing, managing, or financing income-producing property—this category includes REITs, property developers, brokers, and property managers. For investors, these stocks offer exposure to the real estate market and potential income (often via dividends) but are sensitive to interest rates, local property cycles, and broader economic conditions. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Real Estate stocks within the last several days.

Blackstone (BX)

Blackstone Inc. is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BX

Welltower (WELL)

Welltower Inc. NYSE: WELL, a real estate investment trust ("REIT") and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WELL

Opendoor Technologies (OPEN)

Opendoor Technologies Inc. operates a digital platform for residential real estate transactions in the United States. It buys and sells homes. The company's product offerings comprise sell to opendoor product that enables homeowners to sell their home directly to it and resell the home to a home buyer; list with opendoor product that allows customers to list their home on the MLS with opendoor and receive cash offer; and opendoor marketplace product that connects the home seller with an institutional or retail buyer.

Read Our Latest Research Report on OPEN

Apollo Global Management (APO)

Apollo Global Management, Inc. is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Read Our Latest Research Report on APO

American Tower (AMT)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AMT

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Blackstone Right Now?

Before you consider Blackstone, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Blackstone wasn't on the list.

While Blackstone currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

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