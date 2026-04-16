Real Estate Stocks To Watch Today - April 16th

Apollo Global Management, Blackstone, and Prologis are the three Real Estate stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Real estate stocks are publicly traded shares of companies that own, develop, manage, or finance property—this category includes real estate investment trusts (REITs), property developers, and real estate services firms. Investors buy these stocks to gain exposure to the property market through dividends and capital appreciation, while facing risks tied to interest rates, property cycles, and local market conditions. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Real Estate stocks within the last several days.

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Apollo Global Management (APO)

Apollo Global Management, Inc. is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

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Blackstone (BX)

Blackstone Inc. is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BX

Prologis (PLD)

Prologis, Inc. is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PLD

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