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Real Estate Stocks To Watch Today - April 16th

Written by MarketBeat
April 16, 2026
Apollo Global Management logo with Finance background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • MarketBeat's stock screener names Apollo Global Management (APO), Blackstone (BX), and Prologis (PLD) as the three Real Estate stocks to watch today, noting they had the highest dollar trading volume among Real Estate names in recent days.
  • Apollo and Blackstone are large alternative asset managers focused on private equity, credit and real estate investments, while Prologis is the global leader in logistics real estate with roughly 1.2 billion square feet of properties and development projects worldwide.
  • Real estate stocks provide dividend income and property-market exposure but carry risks tied to interest rates, property cycles, and local market conditions.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Apollo Global Management.

Apollo Global Management, Blackstone, and Prologis are the three Real Estate stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Real estate stocks are publicly traded shares of companies that own, develop, manage, or finance property—this category includes real estate investment trusts (REITs), property developers, and real estate services firms. Investors buy these stocks to gain exposure to the property market through dividends and capital appreciation, while facing risks tied to interest rates, property cycles, and local market conditions. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Real Estate stocks within the last several days.

Apollo Global Management (APO)

Apollo Global Management, Inc. is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Read Our Latest Research Report on APO

Blackstone (BX)

Blackstone Inc. is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BX

Prologis (PLD)

Prologis, Inc. is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PLD

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Apollo Global Management Right Now?

Before you consider Apollo Global Management, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Apollo Global Management wasn't on the list.

While Apollo Global Management currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

The Next 7 Blockbuster Stocks for Growth Investors Cover
The Next 7 Blockbuster Stocks for Growth Investors

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