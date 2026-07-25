REalloys (NASDAQ:ALOY) Downgraded to Sell Rating by Wall Street Zen

REalloys (NASDAQ:ALOY - Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on ALOY. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of REalloys from a "sell (e)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Clear Str upgraded shares of REalloys to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on REalloys from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $16.00.

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View Our Latest Research Report on ALOY

REalloys Trading Down 5.9%

REalloys stock opened at $7.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $483.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.97. REalloys has a twelve month low of $5.64 and a twelve month high of $26.90.

REalloys (NASDAQ:ALOY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported ($1.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($1.96). The company had revenue of $0.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.60 million. REalloys had a negative return on equity of 382.09% and a negative net margin of 4,326.08%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On REalloys

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of REalloys by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,267 shares of the company's stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of REalloys in the fourth quarter valued at about $741,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of REalloys in the second quarter valued at about $62,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of REalloys during the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of REalloys during the 4th quarter valued at about $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.58% of the company's stock.

REalloys Company Profile

REalloys Inc operates as a rare earth metals and permanent magnet company in North America. The company produces rare earth metals, such as neodymium, praseodymium, dysprosium, terbium, samarium, gadolinium, yttrium, and scandium; and magnets, such as NdFeB Magnets, SmFe12 Magnets, and MnBi Magnets. The company was founded in 2024 and is headquartered in Euclid, Ohio.

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