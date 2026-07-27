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REalloys (NASDAQ:ALOY) Stock Price Up 7.7% - Here's What Happened

Written by MarketBeat
July 27, 2026
REalloys logo with Basic Materials background
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Key Points

  • REalloys shares rose 7.7% to $7.57 in Monday trading, although volume was 75% below the stock’s average daily volume.
  • Analyst opinions remain mixed: Needham maintained a “buy” rating while cutting its price target to $16, and another firm downgraded the stock to “sell.” MarketBeat lists a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating with a $16 target.
  • The company reported a significant quarterly loss of $1.98 per share, far below the expected $0.02 loss, despite revenue of $710,000 exceeding estimates. REalloys also posted sharply negative net margin and return on equity figures.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in August.

Shares of REalloys Inc (NASDAQ:ALOY - Get Free Report) rose 7.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.66 and last traded at $7.57. 402,947 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 1,635,792 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.03.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ALOY shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of REalloys from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Wall Street Zen lowered REalloys from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday. Weiss Ratings upgraded REalloys from a "sell (e)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Clear Str raised REalloys to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $16.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on REalloys

REalloys Trading Up 7.0%

The stock has a market cap of $517.23 million, a PE ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 1.31. The company's 50 day moving average is $12.37 and its 200-day moving average is $11.99.

REalloys (NASDAQ:ALOY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported ($1.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($1.96). The firm had revenue of $0.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $0.60 million. REalloys had a negative net margin of 4,326.08% and a negative return on equity of 382.09%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Corient Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in REalloys during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. acquired a new position in shares of REalloys in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of REalloys during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of REalloys by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,267 shares of the company's stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 1,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of REalloys during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $741,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.58% of the company's stock.

REalloys Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

REalloys Inc operates as a rare earth metals and permanent magnet company in North America. The company produces rare earth metals, such as neodymium, praseodymium, dysprosium, terbium, samarium, gadolinium, yttrium, and scandium; and magnets, such as NdFeB Magnets, SmFe12 Magnets, and MnBi Magnets. The company was founded in 2024 and is headquartered in Euclid, Ohio.

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