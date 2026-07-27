REalloys (NASDAQ:ALOY) Stock Price Up 7.7% - Here's What Happened

Shares of REalloys Inc (NASDAQ:ALOY - Get Free Report) rose 7.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.66 and last traded at $7.57. 402,947 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 1,635,792 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.03.

Get REalloys alerts: Sign Up

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ALOY shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of REalloys from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Wall Street Zen lowered REalloys from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday. Weiss Ratings upgraded REalloys from a "sell (e)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Clear Str raised REalloys to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $16.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on REalloys

REalloys Trading Up 7.0%

The stock has a market cap of $517.23 million, a PE ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 1.31. The company's 50 day moving average is $12.37 and its 200-day moving average is $11.99.

REalloys (NASDAQ:ALOY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported ($1.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($1.96). The firm had revenue of $0.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $0.60 million. REalloys had a negative net margin of 4,326.08% and a negative return on equity of 382.09%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Corient Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in REalloys during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. acquired a new position in shares of REalloys in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of REalloys during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of REalloys by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,267 shares of the company's stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 1,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of REalloys during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $741,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.58% of the company's stock.

REalloys Company Profile

REalloys Inc operates as a rare earth metals and permanent magnet company in North America. The company produces rare earth metals, such as neodymium, praseodymium, dysprosium, terbium, samarium, gadolinium, yttrium, and scandium; and magnets, such as NdFeB Magnets, SmFe12 Magnets, and MnBi Magnets. The company was founded in 2024 and is headquartered in Euclid, Ohio.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider REalloys, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and REalloys wasn't on the list.

While REalloys currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here