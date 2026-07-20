REalloys (NASDAQ:ALOY) Trading Down 9.2% - Here's What Happened

REalloys Inc (NASDAQ:ALOY - Get Free Report) shares traded down 9.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $8.17 and last traded at $8.07. Approximately 498,151 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 1,601,485 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.89.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ALOY shares. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of REalloys from a "sell (e)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of REalloys in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Clear Str raised shares of REalloys to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $19.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on REalloys

REalloys Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $561.38 million, a PE ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 1.31. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $12.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.01.

REalloys (NASDAQ:ALOY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported ($1.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($1.96). REalloys had a negative net margin of 4,326.08% and a negative return on equity of 382.09%. The company had revenue of $0.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $0.60 million.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On REalloys

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALOY. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. bought a new position in shares of REalloys during the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in REalloys in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in REalloys in the fourth quarter worth approximately $95,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in REalloys by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,267 shares of the company's stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 1,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in REalloys during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $741,000. Institutional investors own 3.58% of the company's stock.

REalloys Company Profile

REalloys Inc operates as a rare earth metals and permanent magnet company in North America. The company produces rare earth metals, such as neodymium, praseodymium, dysprosium, terbium, samarium, gadolinium, yttrium, and scandium; and magnets, such as NdFeB Magnets, SmFe12 Magnets, and MnBi Magnets. The company was founded in 2024 and is headquartered in Euclid, Ohio.

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