RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) Issues Earnings Results

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL - Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01), FiscalAI reports. The firm had revenue of $189.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $185.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Here are the key takeaways from RealReal's conference call:

Q1 results meaningfully beat expectations — GMV +24% to $606M , revenue +$19% to $190M , and adjusted EBITDA of $13.1M (6.9% margin) ; management raised full‑year guidance to GMV $2.42–2.47B, revenue $770–784M, adj. EBITDA $59–67M .

, revenue , and adjusted EBITDA of ; management raised full‑year guidance to . Management highlighted AI and automation as key margin levers — Athena intake aims to process ~50% of items by year‑end, AI image‑embedding for pricing is rolling out, and an automated storage/retrieval system will add ~35% capacity at a key center.

Supply and network effects are accelerating the flywheel — 43% of new consignors are active buyers, stores (expanding to San Francisco and Boston), referral partners, drop‑ship, and international vendor channels are broadening high‑quality supply.

are active buyers, stores (expanding to San Francisco and Boston), referral partners, drop‑ship, and international vendor channels are broadening high‑quality supply. Mix dynamics are shifting — average order value rose ~15% to $646 while blended take rate declined ~220 bps to 36.4% ; management expects take‑rate pressure in H1 with normalization in H2 as mix evolves.

while blended take rate declined ~220 bps to ; management expects take‑rate pressure in H1 with normalization in H2 as mix evolves. Cash flow remains a near‑term concern — quarter‑end cash and restricted cash were $139M and operating cash flow was negative $16.6M, with expected seasonally back‑half weighted cash generation.

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RealReal Trading Down 17.3%

NASDAQ REAL traded down $2.14 on Friday, hitting $10.26. 14,366,468 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,213,178. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $10.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -10.06 and a beta of 2.84. RealReal has a 1-year low of $4.70 and a 1-year high of $17.39.

Insider Transactions at RealReal

In related news, CFO Gopal Ajay Madan sold 51,585 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.29, for a total transaction of $479,224.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 1,179,307 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,955,762.03. This trade represents a 4.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Levesque Rati Sahi sold 121,399 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.72, for a total transaction of $1,301,397.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,482,779 shares of the company's stock, valued at $15,895,390.88. This represents a 7.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 286,883 shares of company stock valued at $3,001,619. 9.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of RealReal

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quarry LP acquired a new position in RealReal in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RealReal during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RealReal during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $104,000. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RealReal during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of RealReal in the 3rd quarter valued at $125,000. 64.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RealReal News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting RealReal this week:

Positive Sentiment: The RealReal reported first-quarter 2026 results showing strong growth, with GMV up 24% and revenue up 19% year over year, while also improving operating cash flow and growing active buyers. The RealReal Announces First Quarter 2026 Results

The RealReal reported first-quarter 2026 results showing strong growth, with GMV up 24% and revenue up 19% year over year, while also improving operating cash flow and growing active buyers. Positive Sentiment: Adjusted earnings came in in line with expectations at a loss of $0.01 per share, and revenue of $189.7 million slightly topped estimates, suggesting the company is performing better than feared. Earnings report and conference call

Adjusted earnings came in in line with expectations at a loss of $0.01 per share, and revenue of $189.7 million slightly topped estimates, suggesting the company is performing better than feared. Positive Sentiment: BTIG Research lowered its price target on RealReal to $17 from $18 but kept a Buy rating, which still signals confidence in the stock’s upside potential. BTIG price target update

BTIG Research lowered its price target on RealReal to $17 from $18 but kept a Buy rating, which still signals confidence in the stock’s upside potential. Neutral Sentiment: Coverage pieces and earnings snapshots highlighted the quarter and consumer interest in luxury resale, but they do not appear to materially change the investment case on their own. Zacks earnings article

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

REAL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of RealReal from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 18th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on RealReal from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird set a $13.00 price objective on RealReal in a report on Friday. KeyCorp raised their price objective on RealReal from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Northland Securities set a $20.00 target price on RealReal in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RealReal currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $17.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on RealReal

About RealReal

The RealReal, Inc NASDAQ: REAL operates an online marketplace specializing in the authenticated resale of luxury goods. Since its founding in 2011 by entrepreneur Julie Wainwright, the company has positioned itself as a leading platform for consignors and shoppers seeking designer fashion, fine jewelry, watches, art, and home décor. Headquartered in San Francisco, The RealReal combines e-commerce technology with an in-house team of experts to offer a seamless buying and selling experience for secondhand luxury items.

At the core of The RealReal's business model is its consignment service, which enables individuals to sell pre-owned luxury products through a fully managed process.

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