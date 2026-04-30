RealReal (REAL) Expected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL - Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, May 7th. Analysts expect RealReal to post earnings of ($0.01) per share and revenue of $188.0520 million for the quarter. Interested persons may review the information on the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, May 7, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

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RealReal Price Performance

RealReal stock opened at $11.77 on Thursday. RealReal has a one year low of $4.70 and a one year high of $17.39. The stock's 50 day moving average is $10.52 and its 200 day moving average is $12.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.80 and a beta of 2.81.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on REAL. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of RealReal from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of RealReal from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of RealReal in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. BTIG Research restated a "buy" rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of RealReal in a report on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Northland Securities set a $20.00 price target on shares of RealReal in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, RealReal presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $18.06.

View Our Latest Stock Report on REAL

Insider Activity at RealReal

In other news, CFO Gopal Ajay Madan sold 51,585 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.29, for a total transaction of $479,224.65. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 1,179,307 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,955,762.03. This trade represents a 4.19% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Levesque Rati Sahi sold 121,399 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.72, for a total transaction of $1,301,397.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,482,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,895,390.88. The trade was a 7.57% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 286,883 shares of company stock worth $3,001,619 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.00% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RealReal

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in REAL. Quarry LP bought a new stake in RealReal during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in RealReal during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RealReal during the fourth quarter valued at $104,000. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RealReal during the third quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in RealReal in the third quarter worth about $125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.73% of the company's stock.

About RealReal

The RealReal, Inc NASDAQ: REAL operates an online marketplace specializing in the authenticated resale of luxury goods. Since its founding in 2011 by entrepreneur Julie Wainwright, the company has positioned itself as a leading platform for consignors and shoppers seeking designer fashion, fine jewelry, watches, art, and home décor. Headquartered in San Francisco, The RealReal combines e-commerce technology with an in-house team of experts to offer a seamless buying and selling experience for secondhand luxury items.

At the core of The RealReal's business model is its consignment service, which enables individuals to sell pre-owned luxury products through a fully managed process.

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