Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RKT) Given New GBX 6,200 Price Target at Citigroup

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RKT - Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Citigroup from GBX 7,000 to GBX 6,200 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,London Stock Exchange reports. The brokerage currently has a "buy" rating on the stock. Citigroup's target price indicates a potential upside of 30.36% from the company's current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada cut shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group to a "sector perform" rating and decreased their target price for the company from GBX 6,400 to GBX 6,200 in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 5,500 to GBX 5,460 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 5,900 to GBX 5,600 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 5,647 to GBX 5,479 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of GBX 6,105.57.

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Reckitt Benckiser Group Price Performance

Reckitt Benckiser Group stock traded up GBX 64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 4,756. 48,988,809 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,316,381. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.83. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 12-month low of GBX 4,574 and a 12-month high of GBX 6,522.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 5,556.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 5,819.94. The company has a market cap of £30.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.30.

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RKT - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported £122.58 earnings per share for the quarter. Reckitt Benckiser Group had a net margin of 25.23% and a return on equity of 38.45%. Equities analysts forecast that Reckitt Benckiser Group will post 331.2110727 earnings per share for the current year.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Company Profile

At Reckitt, we protect, heal and nurture. We are the company behind some of the world's best known and most trusted Health and Hygiene consumer brands. Delivering for a cleaner, healthier world requires strong brands with a global footprint. From Dettol, Lysol, Durex, Finish, Harpic and Vanish, Mucinex, Nurofen, Gaviscon, Veet and Strepsils, consumers love and rely on our brands to care for their families, as they have done for over 200 years. We use our scientific expertise and deep human understanding to develop solutions to help people improve their lives – that is why over 30 million Reckitt products are sold each day worldwide. At Reckitt, we're all making a real difference to people all over the world, every day.

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