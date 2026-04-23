Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) Reaches New 12-Month Low - Time to Sell?

Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC (OTCMKTS:RBGLY - Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $12.58 and last traded at $12.82, with a volume of 773242 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.39.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. They issued a "buy" rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from an "outperform" rating to a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy".

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Reckitt Benckiser Group

Reckitt Benckiser Group Stock Down 4.3%

The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $15.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.85.

About Reckitt Benckiser Group

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc is a multinational consumer goods company that develops, manufactures and markets health, hygiene and home products. Its portfolio spans over-the-counter medicines and health products, personal and sexual wellness, surface and laundry cleaning, and household care. The company owns a number of well-known global brands across these categories, including Lysol and Dettol in disinfectants and hygiene, Durex in sexual wellness, Nurofen in analgesics, and Finish in dishwashing products.

The firm has its corporate headquarters in the United Kingdom and sells products in markets around the world, serving consumers across North America, Europe, Asia, Latin America, the Middle East and Africa.

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