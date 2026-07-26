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Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Written by MarketBeat
July 26, 2026
Reckitt Benckiser Group logo with Consumer Staples background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Short interest in Reckitt Benckiser Group surged in July, rising 258.9% to 540,185 shares as of July 15 from 150,494 shares at the end of June.
  • The stock was slightly higher on Friday, up 0.2% to $13.27, while trading volume came in above its average level.
  • Analyst sentiment remains positive overall, with multiple recent upgrades and an average rating of “Moderate Buy.”
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by August 1st.

Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC (OTCMKTS:RBGLY - Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 540,185 shares, a growth of 258.9% from the June 30th total of 150,494 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company's stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 913,321 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of OTCMKTS RBGLY traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.27. The company's stock had a trading volume of 594,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 522,717. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a fifty-two week low of $12.02 and a fifty-two week high of $17.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Research raised shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "hold" rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy".

Read Our Latest Research Report on RBGLY

About Reckitt Benckiser Group

(Get Free Report)

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc is a multinational consumer goods company that develops, manufactures and markets health, hygiene and home products. Its portfolio spans over-the-counter medicines and health products, personal and sexual wellness, surface and laundry cleaning, and household care. The company owns a number of well-known global brands across these categories, including Lysol and Dettol in disinfectants and hygiene, Durex in sexual wellness, Nurofen in analgesics, and Finish in dishwashing products.

The firm has its corporate headquarters in the United Kingdom and sells products in markets around the world, serving consumers across North America, Europe, Asia, Latin America, the Middle East and Africa.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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