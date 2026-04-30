Red Cat (RCAT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Red Cat (NASDAQ:RCAT - Get Free Report) is expected to be issuing its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.15) per share and revenue of $18.7780 million for the quarter. Investors can check the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, May 7, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

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Red Cat (NASDAQ:RCAT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $26.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.50 million. Red Cat had a negative net margin of 176.96% and a negative return on equity of 38.86%. On average, analysts expect Red Cat to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Red Cat Trading Down 2.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:RCAT opened at $11.07 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.76 and a beta of 1.46. Red Cat has a 12 month low of $4.79 and a 12 month high of $18.78. The firm's 50-day moving average is $13.55 and its 200 day moving average is $11.55.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Red Cat

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of Red Cat by 118.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 15,741 shares of the company's stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 8,521 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Red Cat by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,008 shares of the company's stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,656 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Red Cat during the second quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Red Cat by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 9,936 shares of the company's stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Red Cat during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. 37.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on RCAT shares. Northland Securities set a $22.00 price target on shares of Red Cat in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Red Cat from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Red Cat from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 21st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Red Cat in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their target price on shares of Red Cat from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Red Cat has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $20.67.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on RCAT

About Red Cat

Red Cat Holdings, Inc NASDAQ: RCAT is a technology holding company that develops and delivers advanced robotics, autonomy, and sensing solutions for defense, national security, public safety and commercial customers. Headquartered in American Fork, Utah, the company brings together a portfolio of specialized operating businesses focused on unmanned aerial systems (UAS), mission management software, precision mapping sensors and engineering services.

Through its UAS segment, Red Cat designs and manufactures small to medium-sized fixed-wing and vertical-takeoff drones that support intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) missions.

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