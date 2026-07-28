Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI) Sets New 1-Year High - Still a Buy?

Red River Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRBI - Get Free Report)'s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $101.56 and last traded at $99.72, with a volume of 99070 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $99.49.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on RRBI shares. Zacks Research cut Red River Bancshares from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on Red River Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued a "market perform" rating on the stock. Weiss Ratings raised Red River Bancshares from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b+)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Stephens lowered shares of Red River Bancshares from an "overweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $80.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on RRBI

Red River Bancshares Trading Up 0.2%

The stock has a market capitalization of $656.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 0.42. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $93.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.58.

Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $32.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.03 million. Red River Bancshares had a net margin of 25.74% and a return on equity of 12.46%. On average, analysts forecast that Red River Bancshares, Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Red River Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 8th. Red River Bancshares's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.97%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Red River Bancshares

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in Red River Bancshares by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 10,344 shares of the company's stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in Red River Bancshares by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 5,419 shares of the company's stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Red River Bancshares by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 99,742 shares of the company's stock worth $7,125,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Red River Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Red River Bancshares by 4,015.4% during the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 535 shares of the company's stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.55% of the company's stock.

Red River Bancshares Company Profile

Red River Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company headquartered in Alexandria, Louisiana, operating through its principal subsidiary, Red River Bank. Established in 1998, the company provides a full range of commercial banking services designed to meet the needs of individuals, small to mid-size businesses, and nonprofit organizations. Red River Bank has built its reputation on personalized customer service and a commitment to supporting economic growth within its service area.

The company's core offerings include commercial and industrial lending, real estate financing, consumer and residential mortgage loans, and deposit products such as checking, savings, money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

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