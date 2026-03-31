Free Trial
→ $30 stock to buy before Starlink goes public (WATCH NOW!) (From Paradigm Press) (Ad)tc pixel

Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) Given Consensus Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by Brokerages

Written by MarketBeat
March 31, 2026
Red Rock Resorts logo with Consumer Discretionary background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Moderate Buy consensus from 15 analysts (11 buy, 4 hold) with an average 1‑year target of $70.86 and individual targets as high as $79.
  • Red Rock posted an earnings beat—$0.75 EPS vs. $0.41 estimate—and $511.8M revenue, with a P/E of 16.7, net margin 9.35% and market cap of $5.48B.
  • The stock opened at $52.19 (well below analyst targets and its 52‑week high of $68.99) and pays a quarterly dividend of $0.26, implying an annualized yield of about 2.0%.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in April.

Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR - Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $70.8571.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on RRR shares. Weiss Ratings cut Red Rock Resorts from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Red Rock Resorts in a report on Monday, March 23rd. They issued a "buy" rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a $79.00 price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Barclays upped their target price on Red Rock Resorts from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Red Rock Resorts from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th.

Get Our Latest Report on RRR

Red Rock Resorts Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RRR opened at $52.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.26. Red Rock Resorts has a 52 week low of $35.09 and a 52 week high of $68.99.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.34. Red Rock Resorts had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 58.13%. The firm had revenue of $511.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. Red Rock Resorts's quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Red Rock Resorts will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Red Rock Resorts Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. Red Rock Resorts's dividend payout ratio is currently 33.23%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Red Rock Resorts

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RRR. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 1,924.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 506 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Red Rock Resorts in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Red Rock Resorts by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 752 shares of the company's stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. 47.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Red Rock Resorts

(Get Free Report)

Red Rock Resorts, Inc NASDAQ: RRR is a publicly traded gaming and hospitality company headquartered in Summerlin, Nevada. The company owns and operates a diversified portfolio of full-service casino resorts and neighborhood gaming properties in the Las Vegas valley. Its core business activities include resort hotel accommodations, casino gaming, food and beverage operations, entertainment and convention services designed to meet the needs of both leisure and business travelers.

The company's flagship resort, Red Rock Casino Resort & Spa, features a full range of table games, slot machines, a luxury spa, convention space, multiple signature restaurants and live entertainment venues.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Red Rock Resorts Right Now?

Before you consider Red Rock Resorts, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Red Rock Resorts wasn't on the list.

While Red Rock Resorts currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

The Next 7 Blockbuster Stocks for Growth Investors Cover
The Next 7 Blockbuster Stocks for Growth Investors

Wondering what the next stocks will be that hit it big, with solid fundamentals? Click the link to see which stocks MarketBeat analysts could become the next blockbuster growth stocks.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

Microsoft’s Next AI Leg: Can MSFT Still Outperform From Here?
Microsoft’s Next AI Leg: Can MSFT Still Outperform From Here?
By Chris Markoch | March 24, 2026
tc pixel
The 1934 playbook
The 1934 playbook
From American Alternative (Ad)
ASML’s $8B Deal: More Than a Purchase, It's a Prophecy
ASML’s $8B Deal: More Than a Purchase, It's a Prophecy
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | March 25, 2026
Blue Owl’s Risk/Reward Profile Is Almost Too Good to Be True
Blue Owl’s Risk/Reward Profile Is Almost Too Good to Be True
By Sam Quirke | March 29, 2026
The Silicon Squeeze: AI Pricing Power Lifts Chip Stocks
The Silicon Squeeze: AI Pricing Power Lifts Chip Stocks
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | March 26, 2026
tc pixel
Gold Set an All-Time High. But BlackRock & JPMorgan Are Buying This…
Gold Set an All-Time High. But BlackRock & JPMorgan Are Buying This…
From Awesomely, LLC (Ad)
Coursera's Options Anomaly: A Big Bet on What's Next?
Coursera's Options Anomaly: A Big Bet on What's Next?
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | March 30, 2026
S&P 500 Fires Buy Signal With 100% Accuracy Rate: What Comes Next
S&P 500 Fires Buy Signal With 100% Accuracy Rate: What Comes Next
By Thomas Hughes | March 25, 2026

Recent Videos

5 Hot Stocks to Buy Now: March‘s Top Picks With Upside Ahead
5 Hot Stocks to Buy Now: March's Top Picks With Upside Ahead
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
These 3 Obscure Stocks Are Seeing Urgent Institutional Buying
These 3 Obscure Stocks Are Seeing Urgent Institutional Buying
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
AI Just Made Drones Smarter | Here‘s How to Profit Now
AI Just Made Drones Smarter | Here's How to Profit Now
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines