Redwire (NYSE:RDW) Director Sells $22,995,736.20 in Stock

Redwire Corporation (NYSE:RDW - Get Free Report) Director Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 1,070,565 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.48, for a total transaction of $22,995,736.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,077,419 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $23,142,960.12. The trade was a 49.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Ae Red Holdings, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 18th, Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 15,247,586 shares of Redwire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.75, for a total value of $209,654,307.50.

On Wednesday, April 22nd, Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 21,365,909 shares of Redwire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.85, for a total value of $231,820,112.65.

On Tuesday, April 21st, Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 977,887 shares of Redwire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.57, for a total value of $10,336,265.59.

On Monday, April 20th, Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 1,766,372 shares of Redwire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.23, for a total value of $18,069,985.56.

On Friday, April 17th, Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 2,034,536 shares of Redwire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.77, for a total value of $21,911,952.72.

On Thursday, April 16th, Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 3,145,207 shares of Redwire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.57, for a total value of $33,244,837.99.

On Wednesday, April 15th, Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 692,936 shares of Redwire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.70, for a total value of $6,721,479.20.

On Tuesday, April 14th, Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 1,202,375 shares of Redwire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.92, for a total transaction of $11,927,560.00.

On Monday, April 13th, Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 790,393 shares of Redwire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total transaction of $7,730,043.54.

On Friday, April 10th, Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 581,018 shares of Redwire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.31, for a total transaction of $5,409,277.58.

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Redwire Price Performance

Redwire stock traded down $2.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.08. 63,741,851 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,035,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.75. Redwire Corporation has a one year low of $4.87 and a one year high of $26.64. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.63 and a beta of 2.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.47.

Redwire (NYSE:RDW - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.24). Redwire had a negative return on equity of 11.68% and a negative net margin of 80.90%.The company had revenue of $96.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. Redwire's quarterly revenue was up 57.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Redwire Corporation will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

More Redwire News

Here are the key news stories impacting Redwire this week:

Institutional Trading of Redwire

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Redwire by 7,512.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,820,003 shares of the company's stock valued at $57,970,000 after acquiring an additional 6,730,414 shares during the last quarter. AE Industrial Partners LP grew its position in Redwire by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. AE Industrial Partners LP now owns 91,598,704 shares of the company's stock worth $823,472,000 after acquiring an additional 6,101,959 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Redwire by 61.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,708,600 shares of the company's stock worth $35,785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786,038 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Redwire by 140.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,039,902 shares of the company's stock valued at $15,503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Redwire during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,676,000. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on RDW shares. Zacks Research raised Redwire from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Truist Financial raised Redwire to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Redwire in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Redwire in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Redwire to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Redwire currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $15.44.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Redwire

About Redwire

Redwire Corporation is a space infrastructure company specializing in the design, engineering and manufacturing of mission-critical hardware and software for the spaceflight industry. The company's offerings include deployable structures, solar power systems, radio frequency antennas, advanced composites and transparent optics. Redwire serves a broad customer base that spans civil space agencies, national defense organizations and commercial satellite operators, helping enable missions ranging from communications and Earth observation to deep-space exploration.

Formed through the strategic combination of several specialized space technology firms, Redwire's portfolio encompasses both flight-proven hardware and cutting-edge in-space manufacturing capabilities.

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