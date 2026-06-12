Redwire (NYSE:RDW) Shares Down 11.8% Following Insider Selling

Redwire Corporation (NYSE:RDW - Get Free Report) fell 11.8% during mid-day trading on Friday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $14.72 and last traded at $15.0780. 63,480,700 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 98% from the average session volume of 32,033,848 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.09.

Specifically, Director Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 1,070,565 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.48, for a total value of $22,995,736.20. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,077,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,142,960.12. The trade was a 49.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on RDW shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Redwire to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Alliance Global Partners reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Redwire in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Redwire in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Truist Financial raised shares of Redwire to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Redwire from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Redwire has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $15.44.

Read Our Latest Report on Redwire

Key Stories Impacting Redwire

Here are the key news stories impacting Redwire this week:

Redwire Price Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.47. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.63 and a beta of 2.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Redwire (NYSE:RDW - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.24). Redwire had a negative net margin of 80.90% and a negative return on equity of 11.68%. The firm had revenue of $96.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 57.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Redwire Corporation will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Redwire

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Redwire during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Redwire during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Redwire by 601.1% during the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 3,961 shares of the company's stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,396 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Redwire by 1,725.0% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,088 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,864 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Redwire by 1,054.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,016 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,668 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.10% of the company's stock.

Redwire Company Profile

Redwire Corporation is a space infrastructure company specializing in the design, engineering and manufacturing of mission-critical hardware and software for the spaceflight industry. The company's offerings include deployable structures, solar power systems, radio frequency antennas, advanced composites and transparent optics. Redwire serves a broad customer base that spans civil space agencies, national defense organizations and commercial satellite operators, helping enable missions ranging from communications and Earth observation to deep-space exploration.

Formed through the strategic combination of several specialized space technology firms, Redwire's portfolio encompasses both flight-proven hardware and cutting-edge in-space manufacturing capabilities.

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