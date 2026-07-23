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Redwire (NYSE:RDW) Shares Up 3.2% - What's Next?

Written by MarketBeat
July 23, 2026
Redwire logo with Aerospace background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Redwire shares rose 3.2% on Thursday, briefly reaching $9.49 before settling at $9.2740, with trading volume about half of its average session level.
  • Analyst sentiment is mixed but still leans positive: the stock has a Moderate Buy consensus and an average price target of $15.44, though some firms recently cut ratings while others raised targets or reiterated buy calls.
  • Redwire’s latest quarterly results showed weak profitability, with EPS of -$0.40 versus an expected -$0.16 and revenue of $96.97 million below estimates, even as revenue grew 57.9% year over year.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in August.

Shares of Redwire Corporation (NYSE:RDW - Get Free Report) rose 3.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $9.49 and last traded at $9.2740. Approximately 15,060,884 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 30,420,459 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.99.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RDW. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Redwire from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Redwire from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, July 4th. Alliance Global Partners reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Redwire in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Redwire to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of Redwire to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $15.44.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on RDW

Redwire Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.23 and a 200 day moving average of $11.39. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 3.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Redwire (NYSE:RDW - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $96.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.94 million. Redwire had a negative net margin of 80.90% and a negative return on equity of 11.68%. The business's revenue was up 57.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Redwire Corporation will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Redwire

In other news, Director Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 1,070,565 shares of Redwire stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.48, for a total transaction of $22,995,736.20. Following the sale, the director owned 1,077,419 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $23,142,960.12. The trade was a 49.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.79% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Redwire

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RDW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Redwire by 2,556.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 577,271 shares of the company's stock worth $5,190,000 after acquiring an additional 555,536 shares in the last quarter. Capelight Capital Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Redwire during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,330,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Redwire during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,676,000. Trivest Advisors Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Redwire during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,398,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Redwire during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $497,000. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Redwire

(Get Free Report)

Redwire Corporation is a space infrastructure company specializing in the design, engineering and manufacturing of mission-critical hardware and software for the spaceflight industry. The company's offerings include deployable structures, solar power systems, radio frequency antennas, advanced composites and transparent optics. Redwire serves a broad customer base that spans civil space agencies, national defense organizations and commercial satellite operators, helping enable missions ranging from communications and Earth observation to deep-space exploration.

Formed through the strategic combination of several specialized space technology firms, Redwire's portfolio encompasses both flight-proven hardware and cutting-edge in-space manufacturing capabilities.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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