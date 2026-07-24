Redwire (NYSE:RDW) Stock Price Down 6.1% - Should You Sell?

Redwire Corporation (NYSE:RDW - Get Free Report) was down 6.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $8.65 and last traded at $8.7110. 13,235,995 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 30,286,074 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.28.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on RDW shares. Truist Financial raised Redwire to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Redwire in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Redwire in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Redwire from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Redwire from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, July 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $15.44.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on RDW

Redwire Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $14.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 3.01.

Redwire (NYSE:RDW - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.24). Redwire had a negative return on equity of 11.68% and a negative net margin of 80.90%.The company had revenue of $96.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $105.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. The company's revenue was up 57.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Redwire Corporation will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Redwire

In related news, Director Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 1,070,565 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.48, for a total transaction of $22,995,736.20. Following the sale, the director owned 1,077,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,142,960.12. This represents a 49.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Redwire by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 20,897 shares of the company's stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Parvin Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Redwire by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Parvin Asset Management LLC now owns 17,825 shares of the company's stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Redwire by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,279 shares of the company's stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in Redwire by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 30,396 shares of the company's stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 3,248 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Redwire in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 8.10% of the company's stock.

About Redwire

Redwire Corporation is a space infrastructure company specializing in the design, engineering and manufacturing of mission-critical hardware and software for the spaceflight industry. The company's offerings include deployable structures, solar power systems, radio frequency antennas, advanced composites and transparent optics. Redwire serves a broad customer base that spans civil space agencies, national defense organizations and commercial satellite operators, helping enable missions ranging from communications and Earth observation to deep-space exploration.

Formed through the strategic combination of several specialized space technology firms, Redwire's portfolio encompasses both flight-proven hardware and cutting-edge in-space manufacturing capabilities.

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