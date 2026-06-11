Redwire (NYSE:RDW) Trading 9.2% Higher After Analyst Upgrade

Redwire Corporation (NYSE:RDW - Get Free Report) shot up 9.2% during trading on Thursday after Jefferies Financial Group upgraded the stock to a hold rating. The stock traded as high as $16.50 and last traded at $16.2360. 11,249,793 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 31,138,973 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.87.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on RDW. Truist Financial raised shares of Redwire to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Research raised shares of Redwire from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Redwire in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Redwire from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Redwire in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $15.44.

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Insider Transactions at Redwire

In other news, Director Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 977,887 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.57, for a total transaction of $10,336,265.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 21,494,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $227,195,268.93. This represents a 4.35% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 23,327,795 shares of company stock worth $228,806,188. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Key Redwire News

Here are the key news stories impacting Redwire this week:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Redwire

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Redwire by 125.0% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 51,437 shares of the company's stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 28,576 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Redwire by 352.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 355,265 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,945,000 after buying an additional 276,814 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Redwire during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Redwire by 61.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 56,517 shares of the company's stock valued at $921,000 after acquiring an additional 21,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Redwire by 57.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,198 shares of the company's stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 7,750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.10% of the company's stock.

Redwire Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.94 and a beta of 2.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.29 and a 200-day moving average of $10.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Redwire (NYSE:RDW - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.24). Redwire had a negative net margin of 80.90% and a negative return on equity of 11.68%. The business had revenue of $96.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 57.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Redwire Corporation will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

Redwire Company Profile

Redwire Corporation is a space infrastructure company specializing in the design, engineering and manufacturing of mission-critical hardware and software for the spaceflight industry. The company's offerings include deployable structures, solar power systems, radio frequency antennas, advanced composites and transparent optics. Redwire serves a broad customer base that spans civil space agencies, national defense organizations and commercial satellite operators, helping enable missions ranging from communications and Earth observation to deep-space exploration.

Formed through the strategic combination of several specialized space technology firms, Redwire's portfolio encompasses both flight-proven hardware and cutting-edge in-space manufacturing capabilities.

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