Redwire (NYSE:RDW) Trading Up 1.8% - Still a Buy?

Redwire Corporation (NYSE:RDW - Get Free Report)'s stock price was up 1.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $8.88 and last traded at $8.6050. Approximately 16,853,366 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 30,749,371 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.45.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on RDW. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Redwire to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Redwire from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, July 4th. Alliance Global Partners reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Redwire in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Redwire from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Redwire in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $15.44.

Read Our Latest Report on Redwire

Redwire Trading Up 1.8%

The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 3.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.37.

Redwire (NYSE:RDW - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.24). Redwire had a negative return on equity of 11.68% and a negative net margin of 80.90%.The firm had revenue of $96.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 57.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Redwire Corporation will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 1,070,565 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.48, for a total value of $22,995,736.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 1,077,419 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $23,142,960.12. This trade represents a 49.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Redwire

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Redwire in the first quarter worth $28,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Redwire during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Redwire by 601.1% in the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 3,961 shares of the company's stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,396 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Redwire by 1,054.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,016 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in Redwire by 1,725.0% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,088 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,864 shares during the period. 8.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Redwire

Redwire Corporation is a space infrastructure company specializing in the design, engineering and manufacturing of mission-critical hardware and software for the spaceflight industry. The company's offerings include deployable structures, solar power systems, radio frequency antennas, advanced composites and transparent optics. Redwire serves a broad customer base that spans civil space agencies, national defense organizations and commercial satellite operators, helping enable missions ranging from communications and Earth observation to deep-space exploration.

Formed through the strategic combination of several specialized space technology firms, Redwire's portfolio encompasses both flight-proven hardware and cutting-edge in-space manufacturing capabilities.

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