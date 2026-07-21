Redwood Trust (RWT) Projected to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT - Get Free Report) is expected to release its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 28th. Analysts expect Redwood Trust to post earnings of $0.26 per share and revenue of $90.2980 million for the quarter. Investors may visit the the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, July 28, 2026 at 8:00 AM ET.

Get Redwood Trust alerts: Sign Up

Redwood Trust Stock Performance

RWT stock opened at $5.00 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.54. The company has a market capitalization of $625.47 million, a P/E ratio of -6.40 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 59.63, a current ratio of 59.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.42. Redwood Trust has a fifty-two week low of $4.19 and a fifty-two week high of $6.97.

Redwood Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.4%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 23rd. Redwood Trust's payout ratio is -92.31%.

Institutional Trading of Redwood Trust

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 74.5% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 19,658 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 8,390 shares during the period. TMB Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Redwood Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Redwood Trust by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,551,067 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $14,107,000 after buying an additional 516,630 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Redwood Trust by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 21,625 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 6,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Redwood Trust by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 39,606 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.34% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RWT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Redwood Trust from $6.50 to $6.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Redwood Trust in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Redwood Trust from $8.50 to $6.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Redwood Trust from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, JonesTrading reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $6.25 price target on shares of Redwood Trust in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $6.11.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Redwood Trust

Redwood Trust Company Profile

Redwood Trust, Inc NYSE: RWT is a publicly traded real estate investment trust specializing in the U.S. residential mortgage market. Headquartered in Mill Valley, California, the company focuses on investing in a diversified portfolio of residential mortgage assets, including whole loans, agency and non-agency mortgage-backed securities, and structured credit products.

The company's core activities encompass the acquisition, financing, and management of prime residential mortgage whole loans and mortgage-backed securities.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Redwood Trust, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Redwood Trust wasn't on the list.

While Redwood Trust currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here