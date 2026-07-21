Regencell Bioscience (NASDAQ:RGC) Trading 12% Higher - Should You Buy?

Regencell Bioscience Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:RGC - Get Free Report)'s share price traded up 12% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.67 and last traded at $5.71. 120,853 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 323,120 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.10.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on RGC shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Regencell Bioscience in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Regencell Bioscience from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Regencell Bioscience currently has an average rating of "Sell".

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Regencell Bioscience

Regencell Bioscience Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.01.

Regencell Bioscience (NASDAQ:RGC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.00) EPS for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Regencell Bioscience

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Seven Fleet Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Regencell Bioscience in the fourth quarter worth approximately $92,000. Amundi acquired a new position in Regencell Bioscience during the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Regencell Bioscience during the 4th quarter worth $275,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Regencell Bioscience by 59,113.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,172 shares of the company's stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 17,143 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Regencell Bioscience by 65.7% in the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 29,934 shares of the company's stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 11,866 shares during the period. 0.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Regencell Bioscience

Regencell Bioscience Holdings Limited operates a Traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) bioscience company. It focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of TCM for the treatment of neurocognitive disorders and degeneration, primarily attention deficit hyperactivity disorder and autism spectrum disorder. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Causeway Bay, Hong Kong.

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