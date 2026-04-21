Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Morgan Stanley Analyst Says

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG - Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $88.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an "overweight" rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley's target price indicates a potential upside of 9.37% from the company's current price.

REG has been the topic of several other reports. Robert W. Baird set a $84.00 price target on Regency Centers in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Regency Centers from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. UBS Group set a $76.00 price target on Regency Centers in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Mizuho reissued a "neutral" rating and set a $74.00 price target (down from $77.00) on shares of Regency Centers in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised Regency Centers to a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Friday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $80.36.

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Read Our Latest Research Report on REG

Regency Centers Stock Down 0.8%

Regency Centers stock traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $80.46. 296,349 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,346,883. The company's fifty day moving average price is $77.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.85. The company has a market cap of $14.73 billion, a PE ratio of 28.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Regency Centers has a fifty-two week low of $66.86 and a fifty-two week high of $81.66.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 38,000 shares of Regency Centers stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.21, for a total value of $2,933,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman owned 157,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,190,841.32. The trade was a 19.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 177,490 shares of company stock valued at $13,839,932 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Regency Centers

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in REG. Havemeyer Place LP acquired a new stake in shares of Regency Centers during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Regency Centers by 388.9% during the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 440 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of Regency Centers by 63.1% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 406 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regency Centers during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Regency Centers during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 96.07% of the company's stock.

Regency Centers Company Profile

Regency Centers Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the ownership, operation and development of grocery-anchored shopping centers. Focused on everyday needs retail, the company's portfolio is strategically concentrated in high-growth, densely populated markets across the United States. By aligning its properties with essential retailers, Regency Centers delivers stable income streams and drives sustained value for shareholders.

Founded in 1963 and headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, Regency Centers began as a single shopping center developer before evolving into one of the largest owners of grocery-center real estate.

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