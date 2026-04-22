Regency Centers (REG) Projected to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG - Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 29th. Analysts expect Regency Centers to post earnings of $0.6220 per share and revenue of $410.8090 million for the quarter. Individuals are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, April 30, 2026 at 11:00 AM ET.

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Regency Centers Stock Down 1.4%

NASDAQ:REG opened at $80.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.58, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.90. Regency Centers has a 1-year low of $66.86 and a 1-year high of $81.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business's fifty day moving average price is $77.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.91.

Regency Centers Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.755 per share. This represents a $3.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 11th. Regency Centers's payout ratio is presently 107.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Regency Centers from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Regency Centers from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Regency Centers from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their target price on Regency Centers from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded Regency Centers to a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Friday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $80.36.

Get Our Latest Report on Regency Centers

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Regency Centers news, Chairman Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 129,490 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total value of $10,142,951.70. Following the transaction, the chairman owned 195,892 shares in the company, valued at $15,344,220.36. The trade was a 39.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 177,490 shares of company stock valued at $13,839,932 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.00% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in Regency Centers by 63.1% in the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 406 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regency Centers during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in shares of Regency Centers during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 233.3% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 570 shares of the company's stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regency Centers during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.07% of the company's stock.

Regency Centers Company Profile

Regency Centers Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the ownership, operation and development of grocery-anchored shopping centers. Focused on everyday needs retail, the company's portfolio is strategically concentrated in high-growth, densely populated markets across the United States. By aligning its properties with essential retailers, Regency Centers delivers stable income streams and drives sustained value for shareholders.

Founded in 1963 and headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, Regency Centers began as a single shopping center developer before evolving into one of the largest owners of grocery-center real estate.

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