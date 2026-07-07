Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Director Sells 200 Shares

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN - Get Free Report) Director Arthur Ryan sold 200 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.15, for a total value of $130,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 17,303 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,249,545.45. This represents a 1.14% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

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Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 4.1%

REGN stock traded up $26.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $676.23. 918,303 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 872,881. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.24. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $537.45 and a 52-week high of $821.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $652.48 and a 200-day moving average of $725.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.57.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $8.91 by $0.56. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 29.65%.The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $8.22 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 37.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 20th. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals's payout ratio is presently 9.16%.

Institutional Trading of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in REGN. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 261.8% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 948 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $226,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $3,183,000. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% during the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $978,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 32,341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $16,985,000 after acquiring an additional 5,120 shares in the last quarter. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on REGN shares. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $923.00 to $917.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Leerink Partners reissued a "market perform" rating and issued a $641.00 price objective (down from $792.00) on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $900.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Benchmark upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $785.00 to $750.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $790.46.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on REGN

Key Stories Impacting Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Here are the key news stories impacting Regeneron Pharmaceuticals this week:

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc NASDAQ: REGN is a U.S.-based biotechnology company founded in 1988 and headquartered in Tarrytown, New York. It focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing medicines for serious medical conditions. The company combines laboratory research, clinical development and in-house manufacturing to advance a pipeline of biologic therapies across multiple therapeutic areas.

Regeneron is known for its proprietary drug discovery technologies, including its VelocImmune platform, which is used to generate fully human monoclonal antibodies.

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