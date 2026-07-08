Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Price Target Lowered to $730.00 at Morgan Stanley

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN - Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $788.00 to $730.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an "equal weight" rating on the biopharmaceutical company's stock. Morgan Stanley's price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.83% from the company's previous close.

REGN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $925.00 to $921.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $950.00 to $850.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $875.00 to $855.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $787.71.

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Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ REGN traded down $11.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $664.66. The company's stock had a trading volume of 257,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 867,924. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 2.96. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $541.00 and a 52 week high of $821.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $648.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $724.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.27 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.24.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $8.91 by $0.56. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 29.65%.The company had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $8.22 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 37.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In other news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 200 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.15, for a total value of $130,030.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 17,303 shares in the company, valued at $11,249,545.45. The trade was a 1.14% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 6.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% in the first quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 457 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC now owns 443 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 169 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 45 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. 83.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Key Stories Impacting Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Here are the key news stories impacting Regeneron Pharmaceuticals this week:

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc NASDAQ: REGN is a U.S.-based biotechnology company founded in 1988 and headquartered in Tarrytown, New York. It focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing medicines for serious medical conditions. The company combines laboratory research, clinical development and in-house manufacturing to advance a pipeline of biologic therapies across multiple therapeutic areas.

Regeneron is known for its proprietary drug discovery technologies, including its VelocImmune platform, which is used to generate fully human monoclonal antibodies.

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