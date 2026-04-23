Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Price Target Raised to $960.00 at TD Cowen

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN - Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at TD Cowen from $880.00 to $960.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a "buy" rating on the biopharmaceutical company's stock. TD Cowen's target price points to a potential upside of 26.15% from the stock's current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Evercore lifted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $750.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $745.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, April 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $865.00 target price (up from $750.00) on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $818.13.

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Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $14.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $760.99. 334,580 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 728,234. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.13 and a quick ratio of 3.39. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $476.49 and a 12-month high of $821.11. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $764.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $729.68. The company has a market capitalization of $80.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.31, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.40.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.74 by $0.70. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 31.41% and a return on equity of 13.04%. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $12.07 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 35.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $778.53, for a total value of $77,853.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 17,803 shares of the company's stock, valued at $13,860,169.59. This represents a 0.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Huda Y. Zoghbi sold 1,638 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $781.33, for a total transaction of $1,279,818.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 1,703 shares in the company, valued at $1,330,604.99. This represents a 49.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,774 shares of company stock valued at $2,942,738. 7.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 153.4% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 120,884 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $67,969,000 after acquiring an additional 73,176 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 92,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $52,057,000 after purchasing an additional 8,187 shares during the period. Sound Shore Management Inc CT bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,677,000. Rakuten Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,121,000. Finally, Ellerson Group Inc. ADV boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 49.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ellerson Group Inc. ADV now owns 8,102 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $4,556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,671 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.31% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Here are the key news stories impacting Regeneron Pharmaceuticals this week:

Positive Sentiment: U.S. approval: Dupixent (dupilumab) was approved in the U.S. as the first biologic for children aged 2–11 with uncontrolled chronic spontaneous urticaria (CSU), widening pediatric use and adding a new, addressable patient population for a flagship product with strong pricing and durability. Dupixent U.S. Approval

U.S. approval: Dupixent (dupilumab) was approved in the U.S. as the first biologic for children aged 2–11 with uncontrolled chronic spontaneous urticaria (CSU), widening pediatric use and adding a new, addressable patient population for a flagship product with strong pricing and durability. Positive Sentiment: EU approval: The European Commission also approved Dupixent for moderate to severe CSU in children 2–11, further enlarging the Dupixent franchise’s geographic and pediatric footprint — a revenue tail that supports longer-term growth expectations. Assessing REGN Valuation After New Dupixent Approval In Europe

EU approval: The European Commission also approved Dupixent for moderate to severe CSU in children 2–11, further enlarging the Dupixent franchise’s geographic and pediatric footprint — a revenue tail that supports longer-term growth expectations. Positive Sentiment: Late‑stage pipeline win: Cemdisiran (siRNA) showed rapid, deep and sustained disease control in a Phase 3 gMG trial (NIMBLE); Regeneron submitted a U.S. regulatory application. If approved, cemdisiran could be a first-in-class siRNA for gMG, adding meaningful pipeline value. Cemdisiran Phase 3 Results

Late‑stage pipeline win: Cemdisiran (siRNA) showed rapid, deep and sustained disease control in a Phase 3 gMG trial (NIMBLE); Regeneron submitted a U.S. regulatory application. If approved, cemdisiran could be a first-in-class siRNA for gMG, adding meaningful pipeline value. Positive Sentiment: Analyst backing: Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set an $800 price target, signaling analyst confidence and providing a near‑term valuation anchor (they note ~4.7% upside from the then‑current price). This can bolster investor sentiment and buying interest. Cantor Fitzgerald Rating

Analyst backing: Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set an $800 price target, signaling analyst confidence and providing a near‑term valuation anchor (they note ~4.7% upside from the then‑current price). This can bolster investor sentiment and buying interest. Neutral Sentiment: Earnings outlook: Multiple previews (Zacks, Yahoo) highlight expectations for EPS growth and a possible earnings beat, which could support near‑term moves around Regeneron’s report but are not new fundamental catalysts on their own. Regeneron Earnings Preview (Zacks)

Earnings outlook: Multiple previews (Zacks, Yahoo) highlight expectations for EPS growth and a possible earnings beat, which could support near‑term moves around Regeneron’s report but are not new fundamental catalysts on their own. Neutral Sentiment: Investor outreach: Management will present at upcoming BofA and Goldman Sachs healthcare conferences (May–June), offering opportunities for additional pipeline and commercial updates but no immediate new data. Investor Conference Presentations

Investor outreach: Management will present at upcoming BofA and Goldman Sachs healthcare conferences (May–June), offering opportunities for additional pipeline and commercial updates but no immediate new data. Neutral Sentiment: Pipeline detail available: A Seeking Alpha transcript reviews Regeneron’s C5 complement program (cemdisiran + pozelimab) — useful for deeper technical read of the program but not a single‑day mover absent new data or filings. C5 Complement Program Transcript

Pipeline detail available: A Seeking Alpha transcript reviews Regeneron’s C5 complement program (cemdisiran + pozelimab) — useful for deeper technical read of the program but not a single‑day mover absent new data or filings. Negative Sentiment: Stock performance context: Despite the approvals and pipeline wins, longer‑term sentiment is mixed — coverage pieces note a year‑to‑date share price decline, which suggests some investors remain cautious on valuation and growth sustainability. Valuation/Performance Note

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc NASDAQ: REGN is a U.S.-based biotechnology company founded in 1988 and headquartered in Tarrytown, New York. It focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing medicines for serious medical conditions. The company combines laboratory research, clinical development and in-house manufacturing to advance a pipeline of biologic therapies across multiple therapeutic areas.

Regeneron is known for its proprietary drug discovery technologies, including its VelocImmune platform, which is used to generate fully human monoclonal antibodies.

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