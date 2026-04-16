Regional Management (NYSE:RM) EVP Harpreet Rana Sells 14,978 Shares

Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM - Get Free Report) EVP Harpreet Rana sold 14,978 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.09, for a total transaction of $570,512.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 31,524 shares in the company, valued at $1,200,749.16. The trade was a 32.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Harpreet Rana also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 14th, Harpreet Rana sold 3,009 shares of Regional Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.06, for a total transaction of $114,522.54.

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Regional Management Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RM traded up $0.29 during trading on Thursday, hitting $38.51. 58,991 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,522. The company has a market cap of $359.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 1.03. Regional Management Corp. has a 1 year low of $26.06 and a 1 year high of $46.00. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $33.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 49.92 and a quick ratio of 49.92.

Regional Management (NYSE:RM - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The credit services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.07. The company had revenue of ($165.49) million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.90 million. Regional Management had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 12.12%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Regional Management Corp. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regional Management Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 19th. Regional Management's payout ratio is presently 26.97%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in Regional Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in Regional Management in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Regional Management in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in Regional Management by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Regional Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.89% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Research raised Regional Management from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Regional Management in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Regional Management from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $30.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on RM

About Regional Management

Regional Management Corp., headquartered in Wilmington, North Carolina, is a consumer finance company specializing in installment loan products for underbanked individuals. Since its founding in 1977, the company has developed a network of field-based branches alongside a digital platform to offer credit solutions in rural and small-town markets across the United States.

The company's core offerings include consumer installment loans for everyday purchases, auto refinancing and lease buyouts, as well as ancillary services such as insurance referrals.

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