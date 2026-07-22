Regional Management (NYSE:RM) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average - Here's Why

Shares of Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM - Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $36.44 and traded as high as $42.77. Regional Management shares last traded at $42.4660, with a volume of 64,990 shares traded.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

RM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings raised Regional Management from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Citigroup reaffirmed a "market outperform" rating on shares of Regional Management in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Citizens Jmp upgraded Regional Management from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Regional Management from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Sunday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $45.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on RM

Regional Management Stock Performance

The business's fifty day moving average price is $38.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30, a quick ratio of 59.88 and a current ratio of 59.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $391.11 million, a P/E ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.01.

Regional Management (NYSE:RM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $167.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.55 million. Regional Management had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 13.16%.

Regional Management Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 20th. Regional Management's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Catherine R. Atwood sold 3,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total value of $105,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 40,942 shares in the company, valued at $1,435,426.52. This trade represents a 6.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sandra K. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $36,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 21,933 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $789,588. This represents a 4.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 13,891 shares of company stock worth $545,653 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.90% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Regional Management

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in shares of Regional Management during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new stake in Regional Management in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Regional Management in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Regional Management in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in Regional Management by 45.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,077 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.89% of the company's stock.

Regional Management Company Profile

Regional Management Corp., headquartered in Wilmington, North Carolina, is a consumer finance company specializing in installment loan products for underbanked individuals. Since its founding in 1977, the company has developed a network of field-based branches alongside a digital platform to offer credit solutions in rural and small-town markets across the United States.

The company's core offerings include consumer installment loans for everyday purchases, auto refinancing and lease buyouts, as well as ancillary services such as insurance referrals.

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