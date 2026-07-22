Regional Management (RM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Regional Management (NYSE:RM - Get Free Report) is expected to announce its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 29th. Analysts expect Regional Management to announce earnings of $0.8080 per share and revenue of $165.6940 million for the quarter. Investors are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, July 29, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

Regional Management (NYSE:RM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $167.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.55 million. Regional Management had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 13.16%.

Get Regional Management alerts: Sign Up

Regional Management Trading Up 2.1%

NYSE RM opened at $42.47 on Wednesday. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $38.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.44. Regional Management has a 12 month low of $30.46 and a 12 month high of $46.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30, a current ratio of 59.88 and a quick ratio of 59.88. The company has a market capitalization of $391.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.01.

Regional Management Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Regional Management's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on RM shares. Citigroup reissued a "market outperform" rating on shares of Regional Management in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Regional Management from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Regional Management from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, July 12th. Finally, Citizens Jmp raised Regional Management from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Regional Management presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $45.00.

View Our Latest Report on RM

Insider Buying and Selling at Regional Management

In related news, major shareholder Fund L.P. Forager sold 2,916 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total value of $112,266.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 948,458 shares in the company, valued at $36,515,633. The trade was a 0.31% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Catherine R. Atwood sold 3,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total value of $105,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 40,942 shares in the company, valued at $1,435,426.52. This trade represents a 6.83% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 13,891 shares of company stock valued at $545,653 over the last ninety days. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RM. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Regional Management in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regional Management during the third quarter worth $39,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regional Management during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in Regional Management by 45.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,077 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Regional Management by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,526 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. 98.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regional Management Company Profile

Regional Management Corp., headquartered in Wilmington, North Carolina, is a consumer finance company specializing in installment loan products for underbanked individuals. Since its founding in 1977, the company has developed a network of field-based branches alongside a digital platform to offer credit solutions in rural and small-town markets across the United States.

The company's core offerings include consumer installment loans for everyday purchases, auto refinancing and lease buyouts, as well as ancillary services such as insurance referrals.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Regional Management, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Regional Management wasn't on the list.

While Regional Management currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here