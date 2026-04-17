Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF - Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The bank reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01, FiscalAI reports. Regions Financial had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis.

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Regions Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Regions Financial stock opened at $27.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.10 billion, a PE ratio of 12.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.03. Regions Financial has a 12 month low of $18.83 and a 12 month high of $31.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.77.

Regions Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 1st. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.8%. Regions Financial's dividend payout ratio is presently 46.29%.

Regions Financial News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Regions Financial this week:

Insider Activity at Regions Financial

In related news, EVP William D. Ritter sold 36,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.78, for a total transaction of $1,036,080.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 17,569 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $505,635.82. The trade was a 67.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Regions Financial

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the second quarter worth $25,000. DV Equities LLC acquired a new stake in Regions Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 112.2% in the 4th quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 1,901 shares of the bank's stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in Regions Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Regions Financial in the second quarter worth $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.39% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RF. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Monday, December 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. UBS Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a "market perform" rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $29.75.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Regions Financial

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corporation NYSE: RF is a U.S. bank holding company headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama, that provides a broad range of banking and financial services. Its primary banking subsidiary, Regions Bank, serves retail and commercial customers through a combination of branch and ATM networks, digital channels and relationship-based delivery. The company offers deposit accounts, consumer and commercial loans, mortgage origination and servicing, and payment and treasury services.

In addition to core banking, Regions offers wealth management, trust and brokerage services, insurance solutions, and capital markets capabilities to corporate and institutional clients.

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