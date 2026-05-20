Relay Therapeutics Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:RLAY)

Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY - Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors bought 5,007 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 573% compared to the typical daily volume of 744 put options.

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Relay Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ RLAY traded up $0.67 on Wednesday, hitting $12.74. The stock had a trading volume of 1,505,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,913,018. The business's fifty day moving average price is $12.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.62. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.09 and a beta of 1.74. Relay Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.75 and a 52-week high of $17.32.

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $3.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.58 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Relay Therapeutics will post -1.6 EPS for the current year.

Key Stories Impacting Relay Therapeutics

Here are the key news stories impacting Relay Therapeutics this week:

Positive Sentiment: Relay said zovegalisib produced early tumor/lesion shrinkage and symptom improvement in a rare-disease setting, reinforcing the drug’s differentiation and commercial potential. Article Title

Relay said zovegalisib produced early tumor/lesion shrinkage and symptom improvement in a rare-disease setting, reinforcing the drug’s differentiation and commercial potential. Positive Sentiment: The company opened expansion cohorts in adults and adolescents, signaling momentum in the clinical program and a path toward broader development. Article Title

The company opened expansion cohorts in adults and adolescents, signaling momentum in the clinical program and a path toward broader development. Positive Sentiment: Raymond James raised its price target on RLAY, reflecting improved Wall Street confidence in the pipeline after the new data. Article Title

Raymond James raised its price target on RLAY, reflecting improved Wall Street confidence in the pipeline after the new data. Neutral Sentiment: Relay also announced a proposed $175 million common-stock offering, which increases cash resources but can dilute existing shareholders. Article Title

Relay also announced a proposed $175 million common-stock offering, which increases cash resources but can dilute existing shareholders. Negative Sentiment: The new equity raise may pressure the stock in the near term because it adds supply and suggests management wants to bolster the balance sheet after the recent run-up. Article Title

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on RLAY shares. UBS Group set a $26.00 target price on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. JonesTrading began coverage on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a "hold" rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Wall Street Zen lowered Relay Therapeutics from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on Relay Therapeutics from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Relay Therapeutics has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $22.60.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Relay Therapeutics

Insider Activity at Relay Therapeutics

In related news, CFO Thomas Catinazzo sold 17,717 shares of Relay Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total value of $227,840.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 195,178 shares in the company, valued at $2,509,989.08. The trade was a 8.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 40,449 shares of company stock worth $532,889 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.04% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Relay Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RLAY. Torren Management LLC purchased a new stake in Relay Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $34,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 288.6% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 4,426 shares of the company's stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 3,287 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $49,000. 96.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Relay Therapeutics Company Profile

Relay Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of precision therapies for oncology. Headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, the company was founded in 2016 with the goal of targeting dynamic protein motion using an integrated scientific platform. Relay Therapeutics leverages computational modeling, structural biology, and experimental validation to identify small-molecule drug candidates that modulate the behavior of disease-associated proteins.

The company's core business activity centers on its proprietary drug-discovery engine, which combines high-performance computing—including molecular dynamics simulations—with advanced experimental techniques such as cryo-electron microscopy and biophysical screening.

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