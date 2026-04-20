Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS) Receives Consensus Rating of "Hold" from Analysts

Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS - Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of "Hold" from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $326.20.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on RS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Reliance from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Reliance from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating and cut their price target for the stock from $340.00 to $320.00 in a report on Friday, February 20th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Reliance in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $341.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Reliance in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a "neutral" rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Reliance from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, April 11th.

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Reliance Stock Performance

NYSE RS opened at $325.90 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 4.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $16.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.88. Reliance has a 12-month low of $260.31 and a 12-month high of $365.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $315.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $300.63.

Reliance (NYSE:RS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $2.80 by ($0.40). Reliance had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 5.17%.The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.22 EPS. The business's revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Reliance has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 4.500-4.70 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Reliance will post 16.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Reliance Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a boost from Reliance's previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 6th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Reliance's payout ratio is currently 35.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Stephen Paul Koch sold 24,060 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.62, for a total value of $7,738,177.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 14,021 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,509,434.02. This represents a 63.18% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP William A. Smith II sold 6,615 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.61, for a total transaction of $1,975,305.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 21,747 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,493,871.67. The trade was a 23.32% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Reliance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RS. Norges Bank bought a new position in Reliance in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,691,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Reliance by 899.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 733,528 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $205,997,000 after purchasing an additional 660,128 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Reliance by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,247,603 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $631,224,000 after purchasing an additional 484,286 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Reliance by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,708,756 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $479,870,000 after purchasing an additional 343,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Reliance by 1,019.0% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 341,874 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $98,758,000 after purchasing an additional 311,323 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.26% of the company's stock.

Reliance Company Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co NYSE: RS is a leading metals service center company that distributes and processes a broad array of metal products. The company offers cut-to-length, shearing, blanking, sawing, bending, machining and value-added services for carbon and alloy steel, stainless steel, aluminum, brass, titanium and specialty metal alloys. Its products serve diverse end markets, including energy, infrastructure, general manufacturing, transportation, aerospace and defense.

Founded in 1939 in Los Angeles, Reliance Steel & Aluminum has grown through a combination of organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

Further Reading

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