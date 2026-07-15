Reliance (RS) Projected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Reliance (NYSE:RS - Get Free Report) is projected to release its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 22nd. Analysts expect Reliance to announce earnings of $5.44 per share and revenue of $4.2460 billion for the quarter. Reliance has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 5.150-5.350 EPS. Interested persons can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, July 23, 2026 at 11:00 AM ET.

Get Reliance alerts: Sign Up

Reliance (NYSE:RS - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.63 by $0.53. Reliance had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 11.37%. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.77 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Reliance to post $19 EPS for the current fiscal year and $21 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Reliance Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RS opened at $388.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.83 billion, a PE ratio of 25.34, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $383.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $342.13. Reliance has a twelve month low of $260.31 and a twelve month high of $419.83.

Reliance Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 22nd. Reliance's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on RS shares. Weiss Ratings raised Reliance from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Reliance from $376.00 to $372.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Reliance from $378.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Reliance from $345.00 to $378.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Reliance from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Reliance presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $363.83.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RS

Insider Activity at Reliance

In related news, CFO Arthur Ajemyan sold 3,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.12, for a total transaction of $1,253,420.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 16,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,030,740.80. This represents a 17.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.40% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Reliance by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 409 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Gilpin Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Reliance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Reliance in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Reliance in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Reliance by 44.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 380 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. 79.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Reliance

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co NYSE: RS is a leading metals service center company that distributes and processes a broad array of metal products. The company offers cut-to-length, shearing, blanking, sawing, bending, machining and value-added services for carbon and alloy steel, stainless steel, aluminum, brass, titanium and specialty metal alloys. Its products serve diverse end markets, including energy, infrastructure, general manufacturing, transportation, aerospace and defense.

Founded in 1939 in Los Angeles, Reliance Steel & Aluminum has grown through a combination of organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Reliance, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Reliance wasn't on the list.

While Reliance currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here