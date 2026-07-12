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Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) Given Consensus Rating of "Moderate Buy" by Brokerages

Written by MarketBeat
July 12, 2026
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Key Points

  • RELX has a consensus analyst rating of “Moderate Buy”, with eight firms covering the stock: three hold ratings, four buy ratings, and one strong buy rating.
  • Recent analyst actions were mixed, including Citigroup upgrading RELX to buy, while Morgan Stanley and Wall Street Zen downgraded the stock to equal weight and hold, respectively.
  • Shares rose 1.1% to $32.44, but the stock remains below its 50-day and 200-day moving averages and well under its 52-week high of $54.19.
  • Interested in Relx? Here are five stocks we like better.

Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX - Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upgraded Relx from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Relx from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Relx from an "overweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Relx from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, May 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Relx in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. They issued a "buy" rating on the stock.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on RELX

Relx Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of Relx stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.44. 2,487,641 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,543,312. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Relx has a 1 year low of $27.57 and a 1 year high of $54.19.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Relx by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,662,595 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $433,887,000 after buying an additional 4,264,474 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Relx by 185.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,252,044 shares of the technology company's stock worth $140,955,000 after acquiring an additional 2,763,766 shares in the last quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Relx by 622.0% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,350,189 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $73,369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163,189 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Relx by 251.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,207,191 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $48,795,000 after acquiring an additional 863,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Relx during the third quarter worth approximately $39,737,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.02% of the company's stock.

Relx Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

RELX plc is a global provider of information, analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers. The company supplies content, data and analytical services that support decision-making across scientific, technical and medical research, legal and regulatory practice, and risk and business analytics. RELX's offerings are largely delivered via digital platforms and subscription services designed for institutions, corporations and professionals who require specialized, high-value information and workflow solutions.

RELX operates through distinct business lines that include Elsevier, which provides scientific, technical and medical journals, books and online platforms such as research and discovery tools; Legal and Professional services, which deliver legal, regulatory and compliance content and workflow solutions; Risk & Business Analytics, which offers data, analytics and decision tools for insurance, banking, corporate and government risk assessment; and Exhibitions, which organizes industry trade shows and events.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Relx (NYSE:RELX)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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