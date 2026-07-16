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Relx (RELX) Expected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Written by MarketBeat
July 16, 2026
Relx logo with Computer and Technology background
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Key Points

  • RELX is set to report H1 2026 results on Thursday, July 23, with analysts expecting earnings of $0.8940 per share and revenue of $6.5365 billion.
  • The stock was trading up 2.7% and opened at $33.52; it has a 52-week range of $27.57 to $54.02 and currently trades below its 200-day moving average.
  • Wall Street’s outlook is mixed but positive overall, with a Moderate Buy consensus rating after several recent analyst updates, including upgrades from Citigroup and Goldman Sachs initiating coverage with a buy rating.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in August.

Relx (NYSE:RELX - Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its H1 2026 resultson Thursday, July 23rd. Analysts expect Relx to announce earnings of $0.8940 per share and revenue of $6.5365 billion for the quarter. Interested persons can check the company's upcoming H1 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, July 23, 2026 at 2:00 AM ET.

Relx Trading Up 2.7%

Relx stock opened at $33.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Relx has a 52 week low of $27.57 and a 52 week high of $54.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.75 and a 200-day moving average of $34.54.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Relx

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Relx by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,007 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Relx by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,517 shares of the technology company's stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its position in Relx by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 5,196 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Relx by 1.4% during the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 22,124 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Relx by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 41,676 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,685,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. 15.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on RELX. Morgan Stanley cut Relx from an "overweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Relx in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. They issued a "buy" rating for the company. Citigroup raised shares of Relx from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Relx from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, May 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Relx from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy".

Check Out Our Latest Report on Relx

About Relx

(Get Free Report)

RELX plc is a global provider of information, analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers. The company supplies content, data and analytical services that support decision-making across scientific, technical and medical research, legal and regulatory practice, and risk and business analytics. RELX's offerings are largely delivered via digital platforms and subscription services designed for institutions, corporations and professionals who require specialized, high-value information and workflow solutions.

RELX operates through distinct business lines that include Elsevier, which provides scientific, technical and medical journals, books and online platforms such as research and discovery tools; Legal and Professional services, which deliver legal, regulatory and compliance content and workflow solutions; Risk & Business Analytics, which offers data, analytics and decision tools for insurance, banking, corporate and government risk assessment; and Exhibitions, which organizes industry trade shows and events.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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