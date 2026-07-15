RenaissanceRe (RNR) Expected to Release Earnings on Wednesday

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR - Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 22nd. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of $11.71 per share and revenue of $2.5690 billion for the quarter. Parties are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, July 23, 2026 at 10:00 AM ET.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The insurance provider reported $13.75 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter. RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 24.25% and a return on equity of 24.01%. On average, analysts expect RenaissanceRe to post $41 EPS for the current fiscal year and $41 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get RenaissanceRe alerts: Sign Up

RenaissanceRe Stock Performance

NYSE:RNR opened at $320.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.33, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $301.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $296.37. RenaissanceRe has a fifty-two week low of $231.17 and a fifty-two week high of $329.57.

RenaissanceRe Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. RenaissanceRe's payout ratio is presently 2.73%.

Institutional Trading of RenaissanceRe

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in RenaissanceRe during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,021 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its position in RenaissanceRe by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 1,857 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in RenaissanceRe by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,073 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strong Retirement Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in RenaissanceRe in the 4th quarter valued at about $481,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.97% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho upped their price target on RenaissanceRe from $325.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on RenaissanceRe from $327.00 to $342.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Weiss Ratings upgraded RenaissanceRe from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b+)" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Evercore set a $320.00 target price on RenaissanceRe in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of RenaissanceRe from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, RenaissanceRe presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $331.80.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on RNR

RenaissanceRe Company Profile

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. is a global provider of reinsurance and insurance solutions, specializing in property catastrophe, casualty, and specialty lines. Established in 1993 and headquartered in Bermuda, the company trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol RNR. With a focus on underwriting and risk assessment, RenaissanceRe offers tailored programs designed to help insurers and corporations manage exposure to natural disasters, liability claims, and other complex risks.

The company operates through two primary segments: Reinsurance and Insurance.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider RenaissanceRe, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and RenaissanceRe wasn't on the list.

While RenaissanceRe currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here