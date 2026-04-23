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Renault (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) Receives Average Recommendation of "Reduce" from Analysts

Written by MarketBeat
April 23, 2026
Renault logo with Auto/Tires/Trucks background
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Key Points

  • Analysts give Renault an average recommendation of "Reduce" from seven covering analysts (2 sell, 4 hold, 1 buy), with recent downgrades from Morgan Stanley, Zacks Research and Berenberg while HSBC remains a lone buy.
  • RNLSY opened at $7.31 and is trading near its 50-day SMA of $7.04 and below its 200-day SMA of $7.65, inside a 12-month range of $6.21 to $11.20.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

Shares of Renault (OTCMKTS:RNLSY - Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of "Reduce" by the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

RNLSY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded Renault to an "underweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. HSBC reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Renault in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Zacks Research downgraded Renault from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded Renault from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, January 19th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on RNLSY

Renault Price Performance

Shares of RNLSY stock opened at $7.31 on Thursday. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $7.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.65. Renault has a twelve month low of $6.21 and a twelve month high of $11.20.

About Renault

(Get Free Report)

Renault SA is a French multinational automobile manufacturer founded in 1899 by Louis, Marcel and Fernand Renault. Headquartered in Boulogne-Billancourt, France, the company designs, produces and distributes a wide range of passenger cars, light commercial vehicles and electric vehicles under the Renault, Dacia and Alpine brands. Renault also develops powertrains, including combustion engines and electric motors, and provides related services such as financing, leasing and fleet management.

Throughout its history, Renault has been at the forefront of automotive innovation, introducing mass-produced vehicles in the early 20th century and pioneering mass-market electric cars in the 2010s.

Recommended Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Renault (OTCMKTS:RNLSY)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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