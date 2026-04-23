Renault (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) Receives Average Recommendation of "Reduce" from Analysts

Shares of Renault (OTCMKTS:RNLSY - Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of "Reduce" by the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

RNLSY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded Renault to an "underweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. HSBC reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Renault in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Zacks Research downgraded Renault from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded Renault from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, January 19th.

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Renault Price Performance

Shares of RNLSY stock opened at $7.31 on Thursday. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $7.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.65. Renault has a twelve month low of $6.21 and a twelve month high of $11.20.

About Renault

Renault SA is a French multinational automobile manufacturer founded in 1899 by Louis, Marcel and Fernand Renault. Headquartered in Boulogne-Billancourt, France, the company designs, produces and distributes a wide range of passenger cars, light commercial vehicles and electric vehicles under the Renault, Dacia and Alpine brands. Renault also develops powertrains, including combustion engines and electric motors, and provides related services such as financing, leasing and fleet management.

Throughout its history, Renault has been at the forefront of automotive innovation, introducing mass-produced vehicles in the early 20th century and pioneering mass-market electric cars in the 2010s.

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