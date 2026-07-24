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Renewable Energy Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist - July 24th

Written by MarketBeat
July 24, 2026
Quanta Services logo with Construction background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • MarketBeat identified five renewable-energy-related stocks to watch based on recent trading volume: Quanta Services, WEC Energy Group, NOV, HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, and Clearway Energy.
  • These companies span different parts of the clean-energy ecosystem, including utility services, regulated power and gas, infrastructure investing, and large-scale wind and solar generation.
  • The article notes that renewable energy stocks can offer growth potential but also carry risks tied to government policy, technology shifts, competition, and broader market volatility.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by August 1st.

Quanta Services, WEC Energy Group, NOV, HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, and Clearway Energy are the five Renewable Energy stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Renewable energy stocks are shares of publicly traded companies involved in producing, developing, supplying, or supporting clean energy sources such as solar, wind, hydropower, and geothermal power. For stock market investors, these stocks offer exposure to the growth of the renewable energy industry but may also carry risks related to government policy, technology changes, competition, and market volatility. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Renewable Energy stocks within the last several days.

Quanta Services (PWR)

Quanta Services, Inc. provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PWR

WEC Energy Group (WEC)

WEC Energy Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WEC

NOV (NOV)

NOV Inc. designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Equipment, and Energy Products and Services. The company provides solids control and waste management equipment and services, managed pressure drilling, drilling fluids, premium drillpipe, wired pipe, drilling optimization services, tubular inspection and coating services, instrumentation, downhole tools, and drill bits.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NOV

HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (HASI)

HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the investment of energy efficiency, renewable energy, and sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's portfolio includes equity investments, commercial and government receivables, real estate, and debt securities.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HASI

Clearway Energy (CWEN)

Clearway Energy, Inc. operates in the renewable energy business in the United States. The company operates through Conventional and Renewables segments. It has approximately 6,000 net MW of installed wind, solar, and energy generation projects; and approximately 2,500 net MW of natural gas-fired generation facilities.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CWEN

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Quanta Services Right Now?

Before you consider Quanta Services, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Quanta Services wasn't on the list.

While Quanta Services currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

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