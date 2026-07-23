Rentokil Initial (RTO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Rentokil Initial (NYSE:RTO - Get Free Report) is projected to post its Q2 2026 resultson Thursday, July 30th. Analysts expect Rentokil Initial to announce earnings of $0.66 per share and revenue of $3.5309 billion for the quarter. Parties can check the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, July 30, 2026 at 2:00 AM ET.

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Rentokil Initial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RTO opened at $29.86 on Thursday. The company's fifty day moving average is $30.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Rentokil Initial has a 1-year low of $22.77 and a 1-year high of $34.67.

Institutional Trading of Rentokil Initial

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Rentokil Initial by 292.0% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 117,341 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,687,000 after purchasing an additional 87,405 shares during the period. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Rentokil Initial in the second quarter valued at $393,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Rentokil Initial by 2,549.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 93,165 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,236,000 after buying an additional 89,649 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Rentokil Initial by 40.0% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,582 shares of the company's stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Rentokil Initial by 19.7% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,557 shares of the company's stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 1,736 shares in the last quarter. 9.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on RTO shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Zacks Research downgraded Rentokil Initial from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Wall Street Zen lowered Rentokil Initial from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Rentokil Initial from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $34.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Rentokil Initial

About Rentokil Initial

Rentokil Initial PLC is a global business services company specializing in pest control, hygiene and workwear services. Headquartered in Crawley, West Sussex, United Kingdom, the company delivers outsourced solutions designed to protect people, preserve assets and enhance workplaces for both commercial and residential customers.

Under the Rentokil Pest Control brand, the company offers services ranging from routine inspections and treatment of insects, rodents and birds to specialised programmes for food manufacturing and healthcare environments.

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