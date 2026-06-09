Rep. April McClain Delaney Buys C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Shares

Representative April McClain Delaney (Democratic-Maryland) recently bought shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. NASDAQ: CHRW. In a filing disclosed on June 05th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock on May 28th.

Representative April McClain Delaney also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Hubbell NYSE: HUBB on 5/29/2026.

on 5/29/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Tractor Supply NASDAQ: TSCO on 5/28/2026.

on 5/28/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Martin Marietta Materials NYSE: MLM on 5/28/2026.

on 5/28/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Hubbell NYSE: HUBB on 5/28/2026.

on 5/28/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of EMCOR Group NYSE: EME on 5/28/2026.

on 5/28/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Viking NYSE: VIK on 5/28/2026.

on 5/28/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Viking NYSE: VIK on 5/27/2026.

on 5/27/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Tractor Supply NASDAQ: TSCO on 5/27/2026.

on 5/27/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Tractor Supply NASDAQ: TSCO on 5/26/2026.

on 5/26/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Transdigm Group NYSE: TDG on 5/22/2026.

Get CHRW alerts: Sign Up

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Trading Up 2.2%

Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock opened at $188.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.09, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $174.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $173.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.36 and a twelve month high of $203.34.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 35.49% and a net margin of 3.70%.The business's quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 5th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.01%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CHRW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings lowered C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Wall Street Zen lowered C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, May 24th. Citigroup upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $199.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Bank of America cut their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $225.00 to $219.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $202.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $195.65.

Get Our Latest Report on C.H. Robinson Worldwide

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vestcor Inc grew its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 6,403 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC grew its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,896 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 57.3% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 184 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.15% of the company's stock.

About Representative McClain Delaney

April McClain-Delaney (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Maryland's 6th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2025. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027. McClain-Delaney (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Maryland's 6th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election. April McClain-Delaney grew up in Buhl, Idaho, where her father was a potato farmer. She obtained her bachelor's degree in communications from Northwestern University in 1986 and her law degree from Georgetown Law Center in 1989. McClain-Delaney worked in communications law, first with the satellite firm Orion Network Systems and later as the Washington director for Common Sense Media, a nonprofit focused on technology and children. In 2022, McClain-Delaney joined the U.S. Department of Commerce under President Joe Biden (D) as deputy assistant secretary for communications and information. McClain-Delaney served on the board of the Georgetown University Law Center, the International Center for Research on Women, and the Northwestern University School of Communications.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc is a third-party logistics provider founded in 1905 and headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota. Originally established as a produce brokerage firm, the company has since expanded its offerings to become one of the world's largest freight and logistics intermediaries. C.H. Robinson leverages a global network of transportation providers, technology platforms, and in-house expertise to connect shippers and carriers across multiple modes of transportation.

The company's primary services include truckload, less-than-truckload (LTL), intermodal, air and ocean freight, and managed transportation solutions.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider C.H. Robinson Worldwide, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and C.H. Robinson Worldwide wasn't on the list.

While C.H. Robinson Worldwide currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here