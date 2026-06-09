Rep. April McClain Delaney Buys Hubbell Inc (NYSE:HUBB) Shares

Representative April McClain Delaney (Democratic-Maryland) recently bought shares of Hubbell Inc NYSE: HUBB. In a filing disclosed on June 05th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Hubbell stock on May 29th.

Representative April McClain Delaney also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Tractor Supply NASDAQ: TSCO on 5/28/2026.

on 5/28/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Martin Marietta Materials NYSE: MLM on 5/28/2026.

on 5/28/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Hubbell NYSE: HUBB on 5/28/2026.

on 5/28/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of EMCOR Group NYSE: EME on 5/28/2026.

on 5/28/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Viking NYSE: VIK on 5/28/2026.

on 5/28/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide NASDAQ: CHRW on 5/28/2026.

on 5/28/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Viking NYSE: VIK on 5/27/2026.

on 5/27/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Tractor Supply NASDAQ: TSCO on 5/27/2026.

on 5/27/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Tractor Supply NASDAQ: TSCO on 5/26/2026.

on 5/26/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Transdigm Group NYSE: TDG on 5/22/2026.

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Hubbell Stock Up 1.8%

Shares of Hubbell stock opened at $485.30 on Tuesday. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $502.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $483.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Hubbell Inc has a 52-week low of $380.86 and a 52-week high of $565.50. The company has a market cap of $25.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.66, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.91.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 27.09%. Hubbell's revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.50 EPS. Hubbell has set its FY 2026 guidance at 19.300-19.850 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hubbell Inc will post 19.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hubbell Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Hubbell's payout ratio is presently 33.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on HUBB shares. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $481.00 to $503.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $515.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Hubbell from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hubbell presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $546.25.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on HUBB

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hubbell

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HUBB. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its position in Hubbell by 147.8% during the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 57 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in Hubbell by 165.0% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 53 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY acquired a new position in Hubbell during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Raiffeisen Bank International AG raised its position in Hubbell by 83.3% during the fourth quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG now owns 66 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Hubbell by 141.4% during the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 70 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. 88.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Representative McClain Delaney

April McClain-Delaney (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Maryland's 6th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2025. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027. McClain-Delaney (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Maryland's 6th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election. April McClain-Delaney grew up in Buhl, Idaho, where her father was a potato farmer. She obtained her bachelor's degree in communications from Northwestern University in 1986 and her law degree from Georgetown Law Center in 1989. McClain-Delaney worked in communications law, first with the satellite firm Orion Network Systems and later as the Washington director for Common Sense Media, a nonprofit focused on technology and children. In 2022, McClain-Delaney joined the U.S. Department of Commerce under President Joe Biden (D) as deputy assistant secretary for communications and information. McClain-Delaney served on the board of the Georgetown University Law Center, the International Center for Research on Women, and the Northwestern University School of Communications.

Hubbell Company Profile

Hubbell Incorporated NYSE: HUBB is an industrial manufacturer and distributor of electrical and electronic products serving a range of end markets including commercial and residential construction, industrial, and utility customers. Founded in 1888 by Harvey Hubbell, the company has a long history in electrical innovation and product development and is headquartered in Connecticut. Hubbell designs, manufactures and sells components and systems that enable the distribution and control of electrical power and provide lighting solutions for indoor and outdoor environments.

The company's offerings span a broad portfolio of products used by contractors, utilities, original equipment manufacturers and facility owners.

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