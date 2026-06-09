Rep. April McClain Delaney Buys Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Stock

Representative April McClain Delaney (Democratic-Maryland) recently bought shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. NYSE: MLM. In a filing disclosed on June 05th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Martin Marietta Materials stock on May 28th.

Representative April McClain Delaney also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Hubbell NYSE: HUBB on 5/29/2026.

on 5/29/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Tractor Supply NASDAQ: TSCO on 5/28/2026.

on 5/28/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Hubbell NYSE: HUBB on 5/28/2026.

on 5/28/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of EMCOR Group NYSE: EME on 5/28/2026.

on 5/28/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Viking NYSE: VIK on 5/28/2026.

on 5/28/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide NASDAQ: CHRW on 5/28/2026.

on 5/28/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Viking NYSE: VIK on 5/27/2026.

on 5/27/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Tractor Supply NASDAQ: TSCO on 5/27/2026.

on 5/27/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Tractor Supply NASDAQ: TSCO on 5/26/2026.

on 5/26/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Transdigm Group NYSE: TDG on 5/22/2026.

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Martin Marietta Materials Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MLM opened at $554.24 on Tuesday. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $525.38 and a twelve month high of $710.97. The firm has a market cap of $33.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.21, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $590.79 and a 200 day moving average of $619.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.15. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 38.67% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 19.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Martin Marietta Materials Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 1st. Martin Marietta Materials's payout ratio is presently 7.91%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Martin Marietta Materials

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLM. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 51.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,448,928 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $1,524,853,000 after buying an additional 836,120 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $354,681,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,340,677 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $1,284,938,000 after buying an additional 565,856 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 241.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 303,031 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $188,686,000 after buying an additional 214,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Interval Partners LP purchased a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $128,996,000. 95.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MLM. DA Davidson set a $680.00 price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a "hold (c)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. UBS Group set a $739.00 price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Sunday, May 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $630.00 to $615.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $675.00 to $640.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $681.94.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Martin Marietta Materials

About Representative McClain Delaney

April McClain-Delaney (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Maryland's 6th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2025. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027. McClain-Delaney (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Maryland's 6th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election. April McClain-Delaney grew up in Buhl, Idaho, where her father was a potato farmer. She obtained her bachelor's degree in communications from Northwestern University in 1986 and her law degree from Georgetown Law Center in 1989. McClain-Delaney worked in communications law, first with the satellite firm Orion Network Systems and later as the Washington director for Common Sense Media, a nonprofit focused on technology and children. In 2022, McClain-Delaney joined the U.S. Department of Commerce under President Joe Biden (D) as deputy assistant secretary for communications and information. McClain-Delaney served on the board of the Georgetown University Law Center, the International Center for Research on Women, and the Northwestern University School of Communications.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc NYSE: MLM is a leading producer of aggregates and heavy building materials serving the construction and infrastructure markets. The company operates quarries, sand and gravel pits, and other extraction sites to supply crushed stone, sand and gravel, and a range of value‑added products for use in roads, bridges, commercial and residential construction, and other civil engineering projects.

In addition to its core aggregates business, Martin Marietta manufactures and sells asphalt, ready‑mixed concrete and related materials and services.

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