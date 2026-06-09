Rep. April McClain Delaney Buys Transdigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Shares

Representative April McClain Delaney (Democratic-Maryland) recently bought shares of Transdigm Group Incorporated NYSE: TDG. In a filing disclosed on June 05th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Transdigm Group stock on May 7th.

Representative April McClain Delaney also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Hubbell NYSE: HUBB on 5/29/2026.

on 5/29/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Tractor Supply NASDAQ: TSCO on 5/28/2026.

on 5/28/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Martin Marietta Materials NYSE: MLM on 5/28/2026.

on 5/28/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Hubbell NYSE: HUBB on 5/28/2026.

on 5/28/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of EMCOR Group NYSE: EME on 5/28/2026.

on 5/28/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Viking NYSE: VIK on 5/28/2026.

on 5/28/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide NASDAQ: CHRW on 5/28/2026.

on 5/28/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Viking NYSE: VIK on 5/27/2026.

on 5/27/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Tractor Supply NASDAQ: TSCO on 5/27/2026.

on 5/27/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Tractor Supply NASDAQ: TSCO on 5/26/2026.

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Transdigm Group Stock Down 2.7%

Shares of NYSE:TDG opened at $1,205.12 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,204.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,280.00. Transdigm Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $1,123.61 and a twelve month high of $1,623.82. The company has a market cap of $67.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.61, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.91.

Transdigm Group (NYSE:TDG - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $9.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.46 by $0.39. Transdigm Group had a negative return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 20.24%.The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $9.11 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Transdigm Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 38.830-40.210 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Transdigm Group Incorporated will post 37.82 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Transdigm Group

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ares Financial Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Transdigm Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Transdigm Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Transdigm Group by 900.0% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 20 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Transdigm Group by 1,900.0% in the 4th quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC raised its holdings in shares of Transdigm Group by 162.5% in the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 21 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.78% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 10,132 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,213.05, for a total value of $12,290,622.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 21,548 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $26,138,801.40. This represents a 31.98% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,154.09, for a total value of $4,500,951.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 3,600 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,154,724. The trade was a 52.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders sold 42,096 shares of company stock valued at $51,417,454. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Transdigm Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They set an "equal weight" rating and a $1,200.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Transdigm Group from $1,400.00 to $1,350.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Transdigm Group from $1,660.00 to $1,680.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. TD Cowen cut their price target on Transdigm Group from $1,565.00 to $1,450.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Transdigm Group from $1,745.00 to $1,645.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,524.18.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Transdigm Group

About Representative McClain Delaney

April McClain-Delaney (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Maryland's 6th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2025. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027. McClain-Delaney (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Maryland's 6th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election. April McClain-Delaney grew up in Buhl, Idaho, where her father was a potato farmer. She obtained her bachelor's degree in communications from Northwestern University in 1986 and her law degree from Georgetown Law Center in 1989. McClain-Delaney worked in communications law, first with the satellite firm Orion Network Systems and later as the Washington director for Common Sense Media, a nonprofit focused on technology and children. In 2022, McClain-Delaney joined the U.S. Department of Commerce under President Joe Biden (D) as deputy assistant secretary for communications and information. McClain-Delaney served on the board of the Georgetown University Law Center, the International Center for Research on Women, and the Northwestern University School of Communications.

About Transdigm Group

TransDigm Group Incorporated is a designer, producer and supplier of engineered aircraft components and systems for commercial and military aerospace applications. The company's product portfolio covers a broad range of mission-critical parts and subsystems, including mechanical and electromechanical components, ignition and fuel system parts, sensors and actuators, cockpit and cabin systems, and other safety-critical hardware. TransDigm supplies original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) as well as the aftermarket, providing spare parts, repair and overhaul services and component support throughout an asset's life cycle.

TransDigm's operating model places emphasis on proprietary, niche components that are difficult to replace, and the company operates through a collection of independently run subsidiaries and brands that sell specialized products.

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