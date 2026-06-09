Rep. April McClain Delaney Buys Transdigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Stock

Representative April McClain Delaney (Democratic-Maryland) recently bought shares of Transdigm Group Incorporated NYSE: TDG. In a filing disclosed on June 05th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Transdigm Group stock on May 13th.

Representative April McClain Delaney also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Hubbell NYSE: HUBB on 5/29/2026.

on 5/29/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Tractor Supply NASDAQ: TSCO on 5/28/2026.

on 5/28/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Martin Marietta Materials NYSE: MLM on 5/28/2026.

on 5/28/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Hubbell NYSE: HUBB on 5/28/2026.

on 5/28/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of EMCOR Group NYSE: EME on 5/28/2026.

on 5/28/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Viking NYSE: VIK on 5/28/2026.

on 5/28/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide NASDAQ: CHRW on 5/28/2026.

on 5/28/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Viking NYSE: VIK on 5/27/2026.

on 5/27/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Tractor Supply NASDAQ: TSCO on 5/27/2026.

on 5/27/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Tractor Supply NASDAQ: TSCO on 5/26/2026.

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Transdigm Group Price Performance

Transdigm Group stock opened at $1,205.12 on Tuesday. Transdigm Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $1,123.61 and a 12-month high of $1,623.82. The company has a market capitalization of $67.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.91. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $1,204.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,280.00.

Transdigm Group (NYSE:TDG - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $9.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $9.46 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. Transdigm Group had a net margin of 20.24% and a negative return on equity of 26.49%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $9.11 EPS. Transdigm Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 38.830-40.210 EPS. Analysts forecast that Transdigm Group Incorporated will post 37.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ares Financial Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Transdigm Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Transdigm Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Transdigm Group by 900.0% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 20 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Transdigm Group by 1,900.0% in the fourth quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC boosted its holdings in shares of Transdigm Group by 162.5% in the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 21 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Transdigm Group

In related news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 10,132 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,213.05, for a total transaction of $12,290,622.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 21,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,138,801.40. This trade represents a 31.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,900 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,154.09, for a total transaction of $4,500,951.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 3,600 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,154,724. This represents a 52.00% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 42,096 shares of company stock valued at $51,417,454 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.20% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TDG shares. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,400.00 to $1,350.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,745.00 to $1,645.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,400.00 to $1,350.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,660.00 to $1,680.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane dropped their price objective on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,800.00 to $1,750.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,524.18.

Get Our Latest Report on TDG

About Representative McClain Delaney

April McClain-Delaney (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Maryland's 6th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2025. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027. McClain-Delaney (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Maryland's 6th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election. April McClain-Delaney grew up in Buhl, Idaho, where her father was a potato farmer. She obtained her bachelor's degree in communications from Northwestern University in 1986 and her law degree from Georgetown Law Center in 1989. McClain-Delaney worked in communications law, first with the satellite firm Orion Network Systems and later as the Washington director for Common Sense Media, a nonprofit focused on technology and children. In 2022, McClain-Delaney joined the U.S. Department of Commerce under President Joe Biden (D) as deputy assistant secretary for communications and information. McClain-Delaney served on the board of the Georgetown University Law Center, the International Center for Research on Women, and the Northwestern University School of Communications.

Transdigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated is a designer, producer and supplier of engineered aircraft components and systems for commercial and military aerospace applications. The company's product portfolio covers a broad range of mission-critical parts and subsystems, including mechanical and electromechanical components, ignition and fuel system parts, sensors and actuators, cockpit and cabin systems, and other safety-critical hardware. TransDigm supplies original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) as well as the aftermarket, providing spare parts, repair and overhaul services and component support throughout an asset's life cycle.

TransDigm's operating model places emphasis on proprietary, niche components that are difficult to replace, and the company operates through a collection of independently run subsidiaries and brands that sell specialized products.

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