Rep. April McClain Delaney Purchases Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Representative April McClain Delaney (Democratic-Maryland) recently bought shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. NASDAQ: CHRW. In a filing disclosed on June 05th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock on May 21st.

Representative April McClain Delaney also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Hubbell NYSE: HUBB on 5/29/2026.

on 5/29/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Tractor Supply NASDAQ: TSCO on 5/28/2026.

on 5/28/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Martin Marietta Materials NYSE: MLM on 5/28/2026.

on 5/28/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Hubbell NYSE: HUBB on 5/28/2026.

on 5/28/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of EMCOR Group NYSE: EME on 5/28/2026.

on 5/28/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Viking NYSE: VIK on 5/28/2026.

on 5/28/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide NASDAQ: CHRW on 5/28/2026.

on 5/28/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Viking NYSE: VIK on 5/27/2026.

on 5/27/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Tractor Supply NASDAQ: TSCO on 5/27/2026.

on 5/27/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Tractor Supply NASDAQ: TSCO on 5/26/2026.

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C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Performance

CHRW opened at $188.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $22.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $174.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $173.17. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.36 and a 1-year high of $203.34.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.05 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 35.49% and a net margin of 3.70%.The company's revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 5th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide's dividend payout ratio is currently 51.01%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHRW. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 79.8% during the 1st quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC now owns 160 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. DV Equities LLC purchased a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC purchased a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.15% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CHRW shares. UBS Group upped their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $224.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Raymond James Financial set a $210.00 price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a "positive" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. TD Cowen upped their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $194.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $225.00 to $219.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $195.65.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CHRW

About Representative McClain Delaney

April McClain-Delaney (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Maryland's 6th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2025. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027. McClain-Delaney (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Maryland's 6th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election. April McClain-Delaney grew up in Buhl, Idaho, where her father was a potato farmer. She obtained her bachelor's degree in communications from Northwestern University in 1986 and her law degree from Georgetown Law Center in 1989. McClain-Delaney worked in communications law, first with the satellite firm Orion Network Systems and later as the Washington director for Common Sense Media, a nonprofit focused on technology and children. In 2022, McClain-Delaney joined the U.S. Department of Commerce under President Joe Biden (D) as deputy assistant secretary for communications and information. McClain-Delaney served on the board of the Georgetown University Law Center, the International Center for Research on Women, and the Northwestern University School of Communications.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc is a third-party logistics provider founded in 1905 and headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota. Originally established as a produce brokerage firm, the company has since expanded its offerings to become one of the world's largest freight and logistics intermediaries. C.H. Robinson leverages a global network of transportation providers, technology platforms, and in-house expertise to connect shippers and carriers across multiple modes of transportation.

The company's primary services include truckload, less-than-truckload (LTL), intermodal, air and ocean freight, and managed transportation solutions.

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